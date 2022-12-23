Adam Lee Brown
1981-2022
Adam Lee Brown was born on July 6, 1981, at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville Missouri, to the proud parents Jim and Vickie Brown of Grant City Missouri. Adam spent all of his life growing up in Grant City with his sister Heather (Chapman) Hayden, Uncles Jerry and Michael Chapman on Lovers Lane. He spent most of his younger years running back and forth to all the neighbors' houses. Adam could always be found running through the doors of Len & Reta Green or Hal & Sharon Dowis or even just riding his bike through the other neighbors' yards.
Adam went to school at Worth County R-3, where he spent these years learning how to socialize. After high school Adam worked for Jeff Lyle giving camel rides at the Kansas City Zoo. Adam formed a great bond with Donnie Pickering at this time as they spent many hours and miles on the road together hauling the camels.
During this time, he met his wife Jessica, they were friends for quite some time before she finally gave into his persistent request of going on a date. They became fond of each other and decided to marry on July 12, 2002, at Crossroads Assembly of God Church by Paster Len Green. From this marriage three beautiful children were born, two daughter's EmiLee Marie, Elizabeth Lousie and a son Wesley Dale.
Adam spent most of his life driving a semi. Adam got his first dabble of trucking experience working for Glen Hughes Jr. driving trucks on the wheat harvest. From there he went to hauling feed out of the Creston Coop. Adam had the opportunity to drive for 2 companies (The Cabbage Brothers out of New Market Iowa and then for Brett and Tara Miller out of Creston Iowa) in his 12 years of hauling feed. Adam made so many friends while working in Creston.
During Adams spare time he enjoyed riding horses with his family, taking care of his cows, cutting wood, driving his wife Jessica to whatever town she thought she need to be at for a truck pull, socializing with anyone that would stop and listen, just trying to stay out of mischief while he was hanging out with Tyrel, Billie, Clint, The Verbick boys, the late Kenny Hansen and so many others that I can't even begin to mention. Adam formed a tight bond with his father (Boog) after he retired from the Railroad, in fact where one was, the other was not far behind. Many times, ending with a What did you guys tear up now? coming out of his mother's Vickie's mouth.
Adam will be missed by all who knew him. He didn't know a stranger.
Adam was preceded in death by: His Father James (Boog) Edward Brown, Uncle John Brown, Aunt Janie Brown, Grandfather Dale Brown, Grandparents Louis and Ella May Chapman, Uncles Lee and Larry Emerich.
Adam is survived by his Wife Jessica Louise (Cavin) Brown, Daughters EmiLee Marie and Elizabeth Lousie Brown, Son Wesley Dale Brown, Mother Vickie Lynn Brown, Sister Heather Lynn (Chapman) Hayden (Paul), Nephew Laim Paul Hayden, Nieces Sheila Hayden (Brandon, Adalyn and Kolby), Megan Colwell (Mike, Bodhi and Dalton), Great Grandmother Verla Damman and Many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Friends.
Adam’s body has been cremated under the care of the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, MO.
Memorial services will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Grant City Christian Church, where the family will receive friends from 1-2 PM, prior to the service. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
A register book will be available to sign at the church starting at noon on Tuesday the 27th.