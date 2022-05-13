Aaron James Walker
1984-2022
Aaron James Walker, 38, of Ravenwood, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, east of Maryville, Missouri.
Aaron was born in Maryville, on January 20, 1984, to Roger E. Walker and Linda I. Herndon. He had lived most all his life in the area.
He was a former Cub Scout and later in the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and hunting, especially mushrooms. He liked to work on cars and motors.
His maternal grandparents, and his paternal grandfather preceded him in death.
His survivors include his father, Roger Walker, Maryville, his mother Linda (Curt) Jenkins, Ravenwood, his sister, Amanda (Chris) Anderson, Parnell, Missouri; his niece, Hayden Emery, his nephews, Landen Allen, and Bayne Anderson; his grandmother, Joan Walker, Springfield, Missouri; aunts and uncles: Marsha (Dave) Wilmes, Maryville; Gerald Herndon, Holt, Missouri; Larry Vance, Maryville; Gary Hagg, Maryville; Jerry (Diane) Walker, Bolivar, Missouri; and Marva Brown, Springfield, Missouri; and numerous cousins.
Aaron has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.