MARYVILLE, Mo. — Young at Heart Resources and Lean Kitchen LLC have joined forces to provide nutritious meals to individuals age 60 and older in Nodaway County.
According to a news release, eligible adults may claim five meals per week from Lean Kitchen, 1002 S. Main St. in Maryville, from a selection of fresh, healthy meals.
“This is such an exciting opportunity,” said Michael Stopka, Young at Heart CEO. “We love the idea of expanding meal options to our older adults in Nodaway County, and are pleased about Lean Kitchen’s agreement.”
Young at Heart Resources is one of 10 planning and service agencies in Missouri. Its primary client groups are adults who are at least 60 years of age and their caregivers. The organization targets low income people but serves all income levels. It is funded by federal, state and local resources, as well as contributions and has served older adults in its 18-county public service area since 1973.
While the meal expense will be covered by Young at Heart Resources, clients may contribute toward the cost. Donations from the community also will be accepted.
“We are very excited to reach a different clientele and believe that we can provide a nutritious option that tastes amazing and provides some variety,” said Austin Evans, Lean Kitchen CEO. “We appreciate Young at Heart wanting to support a small business and the continued support from the community.”
Seniors interested in participating in the program should call Young at Heart at 660-240-9400 for screening and registration.
For more information, visit yahresources.org or leankitchenco.com.