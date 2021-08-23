ARKOE, Mo. — A Conception Junction woman was hurt in a rollover crash near Arkoe Saturday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Stephanie A. Molitor Jorandby, 35, was headed west on State Route U about two miles east of Arkoe just before 3:30 p.m. in a 2007 Toyota Yaris when she overcorrected and the vehicle began to slide. It crossed the center of the roadway, ran off the south side, struck an embankment and overturned, coming to rest on its top.
Jorandby suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville. She was listed as wearing a seat belt.
The vehicle was totaled.