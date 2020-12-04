QUITMAN, Mo. — A woman and three juveniles suffered moderate and minor injuries in a crash Thursday afternoon on State Highway 113 south of Quitman.
Amber McClain, 39, of Quitman, and three minors were transported by private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care – Maryville after a they were involved in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 113.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred at 4:15 p.m. Dec. 3, when a southbound 2017 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by McClain, traveled off the west side of the road and struck a field entrance. The vehicle came to a rest off the west side of the roadway facing northeast.
The Suburban was secured at the scene by owner request.
McClain and a 12-year-old female juvenile are listed as wearing seat belts. Two males age 11 and 7 are listed as not wearing seat belts.
Cpl. S.E. Pritzel was assisted at the scene by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.