MARYVILLE, Mo. — With new guidance from the federal government broadening how American Rescue Plan funds may be spent, Maryville city officials on Monday indicated they will not rush into deciding how to allocate the remaining money the city will receive through the program.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Treasury issued a final rule clarifying what types of spending are eligible through the Rescue Plan, which after passage by Congress in March 2021 provided COVID-19 relief funds across the country, including directly to municipalities. Under the final rule, which takes effect April 1, communities under 50,000 people will have more freedom to spend Rescue Plan funds on virtually any regular government service up to $10 million.
The city of Maryville is slated to receive about $2.3 million through the act. Last month, the Maryville City Council approved a plan that allocated more than $1.7 million of that amount, leaving $613,510 awaiting spending.
Although the $1.7 million has been allocated, much of it has not yet been spent. With more options now on the table, City Manager Greg McDanel said that council members could revisit the previous allocations if they so choose, though council members present did not indicate they planned to do so.
Instead, the council reviewed a very preliminary list of possible targets that are now eligible, most of which are projects that have been planned but for which the city has not yet been able to secure specific funding.
The unofficial list includes:
- South Main. Since the South Main Corridor Improvement Project was split into two phases last year, the city has been pursuing several grant and funding opportunities to fund phase two, which is on hold until funding is secured.
Although the available Rescue Plan funds would not be enough to pay for the $3-5 million likely required for phase two, it could be helpful as matching funds in grant applications. For example, a key component of the city’s successful bid in 2018 to secure $10.48 million in federal BUILD grant funds was the city’s willingness to put up a significant match of more than $2 million.
“It would be nice to be able to allocate some of that money for South Main phase two if we do need a match or if we do need to scale back and do a smaller part of that project — it’d be nice to be able to have some of those funds to do it,” said council member Tye Parsons.
- City Hall. Employees at City Hall are still dealing with cramped working conditions after being relocated last year when “water infiltration” in early spring damaged the building’s eastern wall. This year’s budget includes $100,000 for repairs to the building, including mold and mildew remediation and restoration to allow damaged areas to return to functional use. Rescue Plan funds could be used for those repairs instead.
- Traffic signals. Originally, in conjunction with the South Main Corridor Improvement Project, the city had planned to replace traffic signals downtown on Main Street at the intersections of Third and Fourth Streets as well so that when completed, traffic signal design and aesthetic would be consistent all the way down South Main to Fourth Street.
But when project bids came in over budget for both the South Main project and the traffic signal replacements, the city scrapped the plans and put the money that had been earmarked for traffic signals into road repairs.
A bid in February for the traffic signal replacements came in at more than $880,000 — nearly double the $450,000 that had been budgeted.
- Business grants/loans. As part of the original allocation plan approved in December, the council included $200,000 for a façade grant program that could be utilized by local businesses. Additional Rescue Plan funds could be used to expand that program or to broaden the use of grant money. See below for more details on this program.
- Radios. When making the list of priorities for the original allocation, new radio equipment for the police and fire departments were near the top of the list. But after consulting with an attorney, the city had to nix the idea because it likely wasn’t eligible under the guidance in effect at the time.
Due to the final rule issued this month though, the radios are back on the table, and might be the safest bet to be included in the next round of allocations.
Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian said at Monday’s meeting that he, Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh and staff are still looking at what equipment would be the best investment for the future. In particular, Christian said he’s working to research whether opting into the Missouri Statewide Interoperability Network — MOSWIN — would be the best choice for the departments’ futures.
MOSWIN is a statewide system that includes infrastructure and software that allows jurisdictions that opt in to more easily communicate with each other on the same network. For local agencies, the Missouri Department of Public Safety sees the program as a good way to ensure smoother communication between neighboring communities during emergencies.
But the equipment overhaul involved would be more expensive, though Christian said the state may require participation at some point in the next several years, meaning that a switchover now could be more efficient in the long run.
“Our radios are aging out, I think we all knew that,” Christian told the council. “We’re just trying to find the most cost-effective plan of action that gives us what we need without over-buying.”
McDanel said the cost of the radio equipment would likely be upward of $300,000.
- Other equipment. Equipment specifically listed for consideration were for street sweeping and snow removal.
However, the money does not need to be allocated until the end of 2024, and does not actually need to be spent until 2026. Council members will consider possible spending targets moving forward, but indicated they were not in a hurry to spend the money for the sake of spending it.
Façade grants
Part of the $1.7 million allocation of Rescue Plan funds in December was $200,000 for a building façade grant program.
At Monday’s meeting, McDanel said the city has received several inquiries about how to apply for the program, but they’ve been held up by one significant snag: the program doesn’t exist yet.
Under a draft framework presented during the meeting, the program would provide 50 percent matching grants to eligible businesses up to $25,000, and up to $50,000 for eligible nonprofits. The grants would be awarded as reimbursements for eligible projects.
“So if somebody was doing $50,000 in … improvements — window replacements, door replacements, storefront rehabilitation — if eligible, they would apply for the grant, and if they meet the criteria, we would award them up to $25,000 for that investment,” McDanel said.
In order to be eligible, projects will need to be located in city limits, applications will need to be up to date on their taxes and the project must comply with all municipal codes and plans, including downtown design guidelines.
Eligible uses could include storefront creation or rehabilitation; cleaning, painting or repairing brick or similar surfaces; replacement of windows, doors and roofs; and addition or replacement of awnings, lighting, signage and outdoor seating.
“We’re fortunate to have a downtown courthouse square,” McDanel said. “But that means you can’t get to downtown without seeing the backs and sides of buildings, so we want people to be encouraged to use a program like this to also take care of those rear elevations and side elevations of those buildings.”
Applications would be submitted to and awards approved by a grant committee, which McDanel said would likely include representation from City Council, city staff and others from the community.
The plan presented Monday was a draft. The council intends to look over a finalized proposal for the program at its next meeting on Feb. 14.
Patrol vehicle purchase
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council approved a $118,506 bid from Tri-State Ford Lincoln for the purchase of three 2022 Ford Police Interceptor SUV patrol vehicles.
Two of the new units will replace aging patrol vehicles: a 2015 Ford with 165,000 miles on it and 2013 Ford with 182,000 miles on it, according to city documents. The old vehicles will be sold for surplus unless another city department can use them. One of the two new patrol vehicles will be designated for lake patrol functions.
The third unit will replace an aging administrative detective vehicle, which will also be transferred to lake patrol.
This year’s budget includes $102,000 in the Capital Improvement Fund for the replacement of two patrol cars, and an additional $58,850 is included in the Mozingo Recreation Fund for the lake patrol unit replacement. That leaves more than $42,000 in the budget for the purchase of any additional emergency equipment needed for the new vehicles.
Warning siren repair
Council members approved the purchase of replacement equipment for a warning siren at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park on Monday as well.
In August, Outdoor Warning Consulting inspected the outdoor warning system at Mozingo after police were notified that the alert system wasn’t functioning at full capacity.
The company found that the equipment had likely been damaged by a direct hit from lightning, city documents state.
The purchase agreement approved Monday authorizes up to $33,567 for the equipment replacement and repair by Outdoor Warning Consulting.
The city’s insurance carrier — the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (MIRMA) — has approved the city’s claim and will be reimbursing $27,567 of the cost. The remainder will come from the reserves in the Mozingo Recreation Fund.
Other City Council notes
- The council approved an ordinance extending the supervised work release program agreement between the city and the Maryville Treatment Center through Dec. 1. The city compensates offender workers $7.50 per day for part-time labor. McDanel said the program has been particularly utilized for cemetery maintenance, and the city has largely not had any issues with the program since he arrived in 2012.
- Council members approved the city’s participation in the annual Show Me Green Sales Tax holiday period from April 19-25. Consumers can purchase qualifying “Energy Star” appliances without applying state or city sales taxes during that period. A list of eligible items is available through the Missouri Department of Revenue’s website.
- Two candidates have filed for one City Council position up for election on April 5: Incumbent Tye Parsons and Bryan Williams.
- McDanel said that the Maryville Police Department was notified in December it has been awarded a grant of $4,490 from the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust to equip patrol cars with cold fire suppression extinguishers. “Patrol officers are often the first … on an accident scene or equipment and structure fires,” McDanel said. “This will provide the officer a little bit more ability to hopefully respond quickly while waiting for other fire personnel and volunteers to arrive.” McDanel thanked Detective Ryan Glidden in particular for securing the grant.