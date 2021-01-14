MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County is in a blizzard warning from midnight tonight to 6 p.m. Friday evening and at least one school has shifted from in-person classes to an alternative method of instruction.
Preparing for a winter storm with accumulating snow and high winds South Nodaway R-IV sent an alert to students that it will not have to makeup missing school tomorrow because it will shift to virtual instruction.
The Forum will continue to update this story with other closures and cancellations.
- Maryville, North Nodaway and Jefferson C-123 school districts have canceled school on Friday, Jan. 15.
- Nodaway-Holt school district m, like South Nodaway will be utilizing virtual instruction on Friday.
- Northwest Missouri State University has closed campus for Friday.
- There will be no community walking at Hughes Fieldhouse.
According to the National Weather Service, northwest Missouri could see total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with winds gusting as high as 50 miles per hour.
“Treacherous travel conditions are expected,” according to the warning. “Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, to near zero at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute.”
The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging motorists to use caution on snowy roads and avoid areas were blowing snow could lead to whiteout conditions.
Travel on I-29 north to the Iowa border could be extremely hazardous during these periods, according to a news release. Snow is expected to fall most of the day and will have an impact on travel, especially during the afternoon.
“With wind gusts up to 40 mph across much of the state Thursday and Friday, drivers should use extra caution in high profile cars and trucks,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer. “Please consider delaying travel if possible until after the storm.”
The NWS suggests that all travel should be restricted to emergencies only. “If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded stay with your vehicle.”
MoDOT crews will be working around the clock to get the roads to mostly clear within a few hours after the weather stops, the release noted. MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org offers updated road conditions. The map can also be downloaded as a free app for Apple and Android devices.