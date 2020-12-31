MARYVILLE, Mo. — The first major winter weather of the year brought snow and ice to northwest Missouri on Tuesday and another storm has the potential to affect the New Year’s Day holiday.
Much of Maryville was covered Wednesday morning in up to a quarter-inch of ice and up to 3 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, but the accumulation had stopped.
Further south, power outages affected more than 20,000 Evergy customers throughout St. Joseph overnight, according to a KQ2 News report. As of Wednesday morning still more than 4,000 were without power.
The winter storm also is blamed for the death of a Columbia, Missouri, man John Linder, 62, a passenger in a box truck that slid off U.S. Highway 63 in Macon County Tuesday night, according to an Associated Press story.
NWS warns more winter weather may be on the way tonight and affect New Year’s Eve festivities.
According to the forecast, there is a 40 percent chance of snow after midnight with a low of around 18 degrees Fahrenheit and a northeast wind of 6 to 13 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
New Year’s Day brings with it a 70 percent chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet before 10 a.m. then snow and freezing rain between 10 and 11 a.m. followed by snow for the rest of the afternoon and a high near 29 degrees Fahrenheit in the Maryville area, noted the weather service. New snow and sleet accumulation is possible between 1 and 3 inches.
According to a news release, Evergy crews are prepared to respond if the winter storm expected to move across parts of Kansas and Missouri causes power outages. Customers are encouraged to have a storm kit and communication plan in place in case of extensive power outages.
Evergy’s equipment is built to withstand a quarter-inch of ice buildup. However, if this storm brings wind gusts and wet snow along with ice, it may cause power outages that require rebuilding parts of the power grid.
“Evergy crews will begin restoring power as soon as it’s safe to do so and continue to work until all of our customers have power restored," said Chuck Caisley, Evergy chief customer officer. "With the storm expected to move in during the evening hours, we won’t have a good picture of damage right away.”
With the winter weather surrounding the holiday, the Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to slow down and plan extra time for travel, or avoiding travel altogether during periods of freezing rain, sleet and ice.
Maryville and Nodaway County saw snow, ice and a wintry mix during Tuesday’s inclement weather. Even a small amount of freezing precipitation can cause slippery road conditions, noted MoDOT.
“Crews will be working around the clock to get the roads to mostly clear within a few hours after the weather stops,” according to a news release.
MoDOT suggests drivers stay informed of rapidly changing forecasts and prepare to respond accordingly. To check road conditions, visit MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org/map/.
Should travel be required MoDOT suggests the following:
- Wear a seat belt and don’t drive distracted. Buckle Up Phone Down.
- Slow down and adjust speed to the conditions. Do not use cruise control.
- Keep mirrors, windows and lights clean.
- Stay at least six car lengths back from snowplows and equipment. Plowed snow can create a cloud that can blind drivers following too closely.
- If wipers are on, keep your headlights on. It’s the law.
- If encountering car troubles or involved in a crash, please remain in the vehicle.
Road condition information is available by calling 888-ASK-MODOT to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day.