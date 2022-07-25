Bryan Williams candidate forum
Bryan Williams, pictured at the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce's candidate forum in March, was appointed by the Maryville City Council on Monday to fill a vacant seat.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday voted unanimously to appoint Bryan Williams to fill its vacant seat.

Williams was the runner-up in a tight election in April that saw Tye Parsons narrowly reelected to the council. Since Williams received significant support in that election, council members said that he made the most sense as the appointee.

