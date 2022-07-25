MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday voted unanimously to appoint Bryan Williams to fill its vacant seat.
Williams was the runner-up in a tight election in April that saw Tye Parsons narrowly reelected to the council. Since Williams received significant support in that election, council members said that he made the most sense as the appointee.
“I want to thank the Mayor and Councilmembers for the appointment,” Williams said in an emailed statement to The Forum. “I appreciate the trust and confidence they have given me in serving our community. It is an honor to serve the community in this position and I look forward to working with the Council in the future.”
Williams will serve until an April 2023 election in the seat vacated by Rachael Martin, who resigned last month to pursue a career opportunity in Kansas City.
A former water maintenance worker with the Maryville Public Works Department and a 911 dispatcher at Maryville Public Safety, Williams has been a volunteer firefighter with the Maryville Fire Department since 2011. Currently he’s a firefighter and paramedic in St. Joseph, as well as a part-time paramedic with the Nodaway County Ambulance District.
“I think Bryan’s got a skillset that we’re gonna need in the next few months and years to come,” said council member Dannen Merrill.
Three other residents submitted letters of interest to the city about the position: Darci Blackney, Janice Falcone and John Mackey.
Parsons said during Monday’s meeting that he wanted to note that with Martin’s departure, no women will be on the council. It’s the first time since 2012, when Renee Riedel was appointed to fill a vacant seat, that the council has been all men.
“I think one of the nice things that we had with Rachael was that we did have female representation on the council, and that’s something that I do think has value,” he said. “It definitely has value.”
However, he said he was “perfectly comfortable” with Williams and did not suggest another candidate.
Williams is set to be sworn in at the council’s next regular meeting on Aug. 8.
South Main
City Manager Greg McDanel said that driveway and curbing work on the South Main Corridor Improvement Project is continuing this week, and thanked businesses along the corridor for their patience in dealing with the disruptions of construction.
The project remains ahead of its scheduled completion date of April 4, 2023, though McDanel acknowledged that some residents are starting to feel “construction fatigue” set in as the project makes its way through its 10th month.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The closure of part of South Avenue at the intersection with South Main Street has been delayed further to Aug. 8.
McDanel also reiterated that when complete, South Main will feature three-lane sections with improved right-hand turn lanes and widened intersections. Along with timed, strategically placed traffic signals, the new traffic flow is designed to be easier and safer.
“And unfortunately adding lanes to the roadway doesn’t make it safer in this case, it makes it less safe due to the ingress, egress and conflicting turn movements all through the corridor,” McDanel said.
- The council approved a request from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County to hold its annual glow walk/run on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 6:30-10 p.m.
- Council members approved an ordinance to change the bank used by the city to Citizens Bank & Trust from the current Wells Bank. City Finance Director Denise Town said that after reviewing bids from each bank, Citizens Bank’s rates and fees were lower and met the city’s needs.