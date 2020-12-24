MARYVILLE, Mo. — Enel Green Power North America has announced it has begun operating the 236.5 MW White Cloud wind project in southwest Nodaway County.
The $380 million project spans 40,000 acres and is the company’s second in northwest Missouri. The 89 turbines in the project are expected to generate 950 gigawatt-hours annually using two turbine models within the project: 11 Vestas rated at 2 MW each and 78 Siemens Gamesa turbines rated at 2.75 MW each for an output equivalent to the annual electricity needs of more than 86,000 households.
According to a news release, the project created more than 300 construction jobs as well as around 12 permanent positions. During its lifetime, the project is estimated to generate more than $43 million in property tax revenue and more than $56 million in lease payments for local landowners. The company signed a power purchase agreement with Associated Electric Cooperative Inc. of Springfield, Missouri, for the purchase of all energy output from the plant.
“The completion of White Cloud is an important milestone for us as we continue to generate sustainable energy, jobs and economic growth for Missouri,” said Georgios Papadimitriou, Head of Enel Green Power in the US and Canada. “We are proud to deepen our roots in northwest Missouri, a region that has welcomed us since our first project began construction in 2016. We’re grateful for the patience and support of our landowners and neighbors throughout the construction process and look forward to a fruitful, long-term partnership.”
The construction process for White Cloud followed Enel Green Power’s Sustainable Construction Site model, a collection of best practices aimed at minimizing the impact of plant construction on the environment. Enel refurbished the former ShopKo building in downtown Tarkio for use as the White Cloud and Rock Creek operations and maintenance building.
In the final stages of construction, Enel responded to the COVID-19 pandemic to protect the health of its workers and the community by implementing travel guidelines and increasing sanitation efforts.
Enel North America also announced more than $1.3 million in contributions to relief efforts across the U.S. and Canada, including $110,000 to 10 Missouri organizations. In northwest Missouri, the company’s commitment to its host communities including $5,000 to the Nodaway County Senior Center, $25,000 to volunteer fire districts in Polk, Skidmore, Graham and Barnard and $50,000 to Community Hospital-Fairfax.
Enel Green Power North America is a developer, long-term owner and operator of renewable energy plants in North America, with a presence in 18 states and one Canadian province. The company operates more than 70 plants with a managed capacity of over 6 GW powered by renewable wind, hydropower, geothermal and solar energy. Currently, the company operates the 300 MW Rock Creek wind farm in Atchison County, which entered commercial operation in 2017.