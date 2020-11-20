MARYVILLE, Mo. — In April, Enel Green Power’s first turbines began to reach for the sky south and west of town, now nearly a year later, the project is almost completed.
“We are in the final stretch of construction activity,” said Jeff Pimer, project manager. “We expect the project will achieve commercial operation by the end of the year.”
According to a statement, all turbines in the 236-megawatt wind farm have been topped out and all circuits are energized.
He noted that in the next few weeks crews will finish up the final project milestones and complete commissioning.
“Meanwhile, we are working diligently on reclamation throughout the project area to restore land to its original condition,” Pimer said. “... As always, we are grateful to the Nodaway County community for their patience and partnership in this project.”
When completed, the project will supply power to Associated Electric Cooperative, Inc., a Springfield-based company that plans to wholesale electricity to several utilities, including United Electric, which provides power across much of rural Nodaway County.
White Cloud is Enel’s second project in Missouri, the first being the 300-megawatt Rock Creek wind farm in Atchison County which began operations in 2017. The company projects White Cloud will generate 950 gigawatt hours of power per year once fully operational.
Over the course of the farm’s estimated 25-year lifespan, Enel expects the project to provide more than $43 million in local property tax revenue and around $56 million in landowner lease payments, it stated in an August 2019 news release.