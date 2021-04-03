MARYVILLE, Mo. — WGU Missouri has announced it plans to award up to $125,000 in funding to K-12 teachers throughout Missouri, Illinois and Kansas to help bring innovative classroom projects to local students.
The call for teachers to submit projects aims to support teachers who want to expand their classroom curriculum to further engage students, but are limited by the costs associated with providing impactful educational learning.
According to a news release, teachers may submit proposed projects online at wgu.edu/fundmyclassroom for the opportunity to receive full or partial funding. Applications will be accepted through April 18. Selected projects will be announced during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 3-7.
Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers may request funding for any type of innovative classroom project they believe would provide an enriching classroom experience for their students. Those may come in the form of books, supplies, equipment or technology, or even classroom experiences and field trips.
“Over the last year, we have seen just how dedicated our teachers are to ensuring our children receive an enriching and fulfilling educational experience, and providing grant funding through this initiative to help make their classrooms more engaging for their students is just one way we can show our appreciation,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri. “I look forward to seeing the amazing projects our teachers have planned.”
Anyone interested in nominating themselves, colleagues, family or friends can fill out the short application available at wgu.edu/fundmyclassroom.
Nominees must reside in Missouri, Illinois or Kansas.
