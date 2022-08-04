MARYVILLE, Mo. — Local man Bob Westfall is among several men and women to be honored at the Missouri State Fair’s during each day’s Military Flag Retreat ceremonies.
According to a news release, a total of 11 veterans and active-duty service members from Missouri were selected from nominations received across the state to be honored during the daily ceremony. This event will take place each day in front of the Missouri State Fair Historic Administration Building.
The following individuals will be honored at the fair this year:
- 5:15 p.m., Aug. 11 – Alicia Barlor; Richland (Army)
- 5:30 p.m., Aug. 12 – Robert P. Westfall, Jr.; Maryville (Army)
- 5:30 p.m., Aug. 13 – Roy Sims; Marshall (Marine Corps)
- 5:30 p.m., Aug. 14 – John D. Hopson; Columbia (Army)
- 5:30 p.m., Aug. 15 – Robert Norton; Lincoln (Navy)
- 5:30 p.m., Aug. 16 – Ross Chambers; Warrensburg (Army)
- 5:30 p.m., Aug. 17 – Jim Heitmeyer; Carrollton (Air Force)
- 5:30 p.m., Aug. 18 – Randy Smith; Smithton (Air Force)
- 5:30 p.m., Aug. 19 – Charles “Dean” Rhine; Rocheport (Army)
- 5:30 p.m., Aug. 20 – Glen M. Brock; Norborne (Army)
- 5:30 p.m., Aug. 21 – Justin Moreland; Rich Hill (Marine Corps)