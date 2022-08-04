Westfall to be honored
Bob Westfall, left, marches with local American Legion members at the beginning of the World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in March. Westfall will be honored at the Missouri State Fair next week for his service in the U.S. Army.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Local man Bob Westfall is among several men and women to be honored at the Missouri State Fair’s during each day’s Military Flag Retreat ceremonies.

According to a news release, a total of 11 veterans and active-duty service members from Missouri were selected from nominations received across the state to be honored during the daily ceremony. This event will take place each day in front of the Missouri State Fair Historic Administration Building.

