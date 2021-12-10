MARYVILLE, Mo. — West South Avenue immediately adjacent to the Main Street intersection will be closed to through traffic starting Monday and will reopen on Tuesday.
Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel said in an email update Friday morning that the closure is to expedite storm sewer installation as part of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project.
Traffic signal phasing at the Main Street and South Avenue intersection will not be changed, McDanel said.
“Your patience as the signal cycles through the closed section is appreciated,” he said.
Looking ahead, restriping of South Main from State Route V to U.S. Highway 71 will start next week.
Additionally, multiple contractors are working to relocate utilities along the corridor, which could lead to outages. If residents in the area experience an outage, it could be a private contractor working ahead to relocate fiber or internet lines, or another utility, McDanel said. Affected residents should be alert for notices from their service provider and contact them as soon as possible in the event of an outage.
When phase one of the massive infrastructure overhaul is complete — estimated to take about 18 months — the stretch from the South Avenue intersection south to the intersection of State Route V will see transformative functional and aesthetic improvements, including:
- Curb/gutter installation
- Enclosed storm sewer system
- Realigned access points to properties
- Additional right-hand turn lanes
- Widened intersections
- New traffic signals at South Avenue, State Route V and north entrance to Walmart
- Waterline replacement
- Underground electric utilities
- Enhanced street lighting
- Trail and sidewalk additions
- New wayfinding signage
- Landscaping improvements
More information and project updates will be available throughout construction at Maryville.org/southmain.
*This story was updated to reflect changes in the schedule for the street closure.