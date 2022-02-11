BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway Board of Education voted 4-3 to approve shifting the school district to a four-day school week starting with the 2022-2023 school year.
Board members Amanda Walker, Dennis Chitwood, Jesse Cowden and James Graham voted in favor of the four-day week school calendar.
Board President Scott Conn and board members Kellee Dawson and Eric Jones voted against the change.
During the meeting, board members took their time discussing the pros and cons. Jones led much of the conversation asking for opinions of both Superintendent Mitch Barnes and Elementary Principal Tim Conn.
Conn said if the board approved the four-day schedule, which would add an extra 20 minutes to the day, then he would re-work the entire daily schedule to best break up the day for students.
“When I hear you’re going to add 20-some minutes to my elementary day, I hear I have 20 minutes of educational time to block off and do something with,” he said. “... Do I think that’s manageable? Absolutely.”
Conn continued saying that he thinks the district might see some of the financial gains before it can see the educational outcomes.
“I just think that we’re at a point where we have to do something, or we’re not doing what’s best for the kids,” Conn said.
Jones asked if Conn thought the change and losing the 40 educational hours might affect elementary students differently or more so than older students.
“I can’t sit here and tell you that the days are more important than the hours. I can’t,” Conn said.
The district-approved four-day calendar still meets the minimum amount of hours required by the state, 1,044.
Jones asked Barnes how he thought it might affect the kids’ learning.
Describing a chicken that a grandma might cut up to fry, Barnes said he thinks everyone is looking at one part of the topic, but that he looks at it from a superintendent’s perspective.
“I don’t think you can weigh the bird in parts,” he said. “You’ve got to weigh the whole bird together. … You’ve got to take the student concern. You have to take the financial concern of the district. Do I think it’s going to hurt the kids? No I don’t, but there has to be accountability.”
He continued saying that if the four-day week has the positive effect he believes it will — which is to attract quality teachers to the district — then the expectation for teachers goes up. Teachers will have to perform at an even higher level and students will have to be educated.
Conn and Barnes agreed that data will be available throughout the year, but that the board should plan for three to five years of this type of schedule, if it wants to see how this schedule change truly affects the education of students.
Barnes noted the board and district will need to set criteria to gauge whether the new system is working.
“The education side doesn’t worry me at all,” Walker said, explaining that the district has put other new programs into place, and has been able to track math and reading scores and review programs to keep education quality high.
Cowden said he sees this as an opportunity to “keep our good teachers and how to draw good teachers in.”
He said what might be good for one school might not be for another and that teacher accountability will be key.
From the financial impact perspective, Barnes said the district may see a little in savings, around $40,000 to $50,000.
“But that’s $40 or $50,000 that we need. I about shook out all the rabbits out of the hat that are in there,” he said. “I can cut one more position in the high school. We can do that. I don’t want to do that.”
He said the district closed many times this year and if it didn’t have that extra position, it would have been even more.
“We’re hanging on by a thread oftentimes,” he said. “We are not going to get people to come to work here if we keep doing what we’re doing.”
Paying the lowest salary in the county and all of northwest Missouri, Barnes said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is looking to increase base salary pay for teachers to $38,000 and that would be a huge hit to the district. Of West Nodaway’s 24 certified staff members, 17 of them are paid under that amount.
Couple that with rising bus, audit and trash costs, and district finances are tighter and tighter all the time. Barnes said the district has five trash dumpsters and he’s been considering seeing if the district could get by with three.
“If we don’t pass the four-day school week and try to be forward thinking and say we need to put ourselves in better position to keep teachers, attract quality teachers and we’re hedging our bet on the levy pass, and the levy don’t pass, it’s like Tim said — we’ve done absolutely nothing to help ourselves out,” Barnes said. “As a district, as a board, as administrators we have to be forward thinking. People might not like change, it might be painful, but we have to be forward thinking and make decisions to put the district and these kids in a better spot.”
Tax Levy
Last week’s board work session was canceled and on the agenda was discussion about the district’s upcoming third attempt to pass a tax levy. At last week’s meeting, the board briefly discussed the need to meet and decide what the committee is planning to do to get the word out.
“You’re going to have to do it because you’re two months out,” Barnes told board members.
Walker said she knew of a community member willing to be a part of the committee and suggested that each board member bring one interested community member to any upcoming work session.
Barnes said he would find a date that works and get back to board members.
Other news
- Board members heard an update on the district’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan. The district’s CSIP committee worked with administration to create 10 goals for the plan.
- In closed session, the board approved volunteer Grant Carver as assistant varsity baseball coach for the upcoming season.
- Board members also approved hiring Alyson Dye as the assistant play/drama club sponsor for the rest of the year.
- The board also renewed Tim Conn's contract as elementary principal for two years.