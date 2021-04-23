BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — A tax levy increase for the West Nodaway R-I school district will go back to the voters in August, the school board decided last week.
Earlier this month, 55 percent of West Nodaway voters voted against a $1 per $100 assessed valuation increase to the school district’s tax levy. Without the increase, the district’s levy remains the lowest in the county. The proposed increase would have brought it to the middle of the pack.
During an open house held last month to answer questions from the community about the levy increase, Superintendent Mitch Barnes warned that the most immediate effects from not increasing the levy would likely be more reductions to the number of teachers.
In an email to The Forum on Tuesday, Barnes said that process has begun. Two positions will not be filled after teachers accepted jobs in other districts, and two more have been eliminated. A part-time special education position that was vacated earlier this year will also not be filled, and an extra duty position will be reduced from eight hours per day to five.
The district will also shift from a K-5/6-12 model to a K-6/7-12 model.
The board plans to place the levy proposal on the August 3 ballot.