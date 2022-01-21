BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education plans to hold a community forum soon on the possibility of moving to a four-day school week as soon as next year.
The community forum is set for Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. in the media center.
At its monthly meeting last week, the board discussed a rough outline of what a four-day week might look like, and some potential challenges that could come with it. After conducting a community survey that saw about 40 percent of respondents say they were in favor of a change to a four-day week, board members agreed the next step would be to move forward with a community forum to get more targeted feedback and provide information.
Superintendent Mitch Barnes said the survey of parents, staff and students showed about 40 percent in favor of a four-day school week and about 30 percent against, with about 30 percent saying they needed more information — a position most board members said they were in themselves, though they generally were leaning toward being in favor of the four-day week.
At the Jan. 12 meeting, Barnes presented the first reading of two potential school calendars: one with a five-day school week and one with a four-day school week. In both versions, the school year would begin on the earliest date allowed by state law — Aug. 22. Under the regular five-day plan, the school year would consist of about 1,122 hours, 167 student days and 177 teacher days, ending on May 11.
Under the four-day calendar — using Monday as the off day — the school year would be about 1,083 hours, 150 student days and 162 teacher days, ending a week later on May 18. Each school day would be lengthened by 21 minutes, added to the end of the day: The start time, 7:55 a.m., would remain the same, but the school day would end at 3:31 p.m instead of 3:10 p.m. Barnes said the model presented at the meeting also reduced the lunch period by five minutes, adding a total of 26 minutes of instruction time to each day.
Over the past few years, the four-day school week model has spread rapidly across the state, primarily driven by small, rural districts. According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, only one district in the state utilized a four-day week 10 years ago. Now, Barnes said 118 of the state’s 518 public school districts are using a four-day week, and the model has proved popular.
Because the model is so new, and has picked up steam during and partly due to a global pandemic, the exact effects — positive or negative — of a four-day school week are difficult to parse compared to a typical five-day week. Some districts that have made the change have claimed some financial savings through slightly lower utility bills and other marginal cost savings, but any real savings appears more likely to be negligible.
Instead, the primary advantage sought by districts moving to a four-day week is to attract and retain quality teachers.
During what state education officials have called a teacher shortage crisis even before a pandemic put still more pressure on the profession, rural districts especially have looked for ways to try and make themselves more attractive as destinations for teachers, rather than as stepping stones. At Nodaway-Holt, West Nodaway’s sports co-op partner that is separately considering a move to a four-day school week, a teachers’ committee proposed the idea during discussion about ways the district could provide more incentives for teachers.
At West Nodaway, where the district’s financial woes have been front and center for the past year, a four-day school week would offer teachers the perk of fewer working days for the same salary. In the rough plan presented last week, one of the Monday off days would be used each month for professional development for teachers, but the remaining Mondays each month would be days off — allowing both teachers and parents a convenient weekday each week for appointments that might normally take away from classroom time.
Although the added time off would be a plus for teachers, it could also mean a pay cut for non-certified staff who are paid hourly, like secretaries, paraprofessionals and janitors. The board briefly discussed that possible consequence, but didn’t indicate whether it may address the issue by increasing pay proportionally for the lost time or by any other means.
Additionally, a lack of child care options for younger students on the Monday off days is a concern that remains without a readymade solution.
Barnes said that although sports practices would still be held on Mondays, the district would plan on not having them during what would normally be school hours to ensure that period would truly be time off. Board member Amanda Walker suggested that practices should further be restricted to either before or after school so that if a family has children involved in different sports, they don’t have to shuttle their kids back and forth from school twice on Mondays at two very different times.
Walker’s concern was one of many wrinkles that board members said they would like to hear more of from parents at the community forum next week.
Bus contract
The board received a proposed contract extension for bus services from Apple Bus Company, but did not immediately take action, instead directing Barnes to see if he could find other options.
Apple was the only company that submitted a bid, and is the district’s current provider, but Barnes said the district pays a higher rate than most other school districts in the region.
Additionally, the company did not make many friends with school districts last year when it exercised clauses in its contracts that required payment for services even when bus routes weren’t running — like when many districts closed their doors and went to remote learning for significant periods of time. A typical contract guarantees payment for a minimum number of days, even when the district does not use the buses for that many days.
However, the company rubbed multiple local superintendents the wrong way when it not only held districts to that provision, but added extra cleaning fees during the pandemic — all the while collecting more than $9.6 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program funds, records made available through Pro Publica show.
Nonetheless, with a nationwide shortage of bus drivers, district officials were not confident they would be able to find another option.
Wrestling
Barnes said both he and administrators at Nodaway-Holt have been approached by parents who would like them to consider starting a wrestling program.
Board members said they would be open to considering it, but some were concerned about the potential cost.
“I think it’s a great idea … but, and this is my opinion only and it’s probably not going to be popular, but right now, we’re trying to make ends meet and we’re having an awfully hard time,” said board member Dennis Chitwood. “If we start adding programs that aren’t educational, I think we’ll be looking at a lot of problems. Just my two cents.”
The board directed Barnes to look into the potential costs and then board members would go from there on whether it would be financially feasible.