BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I School District will consider allowing some teachers or administrators to carry a firearm as part of a renewed focus on school safety measures.
As required by state law, the school board will hold a public hearing on the topic before taking a vote. At the school board’s regular meeting last week, board members agreed to move forward with a hearing, but have not yet set a date.
Superintendent Mitch Barnes brought up the possibility during a larger discussion about school safety in the wake of the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last month that killed 19 students and two teachers and injured 17 others.
“I think we have to be a little more serious about safety and security,” Barnes said.
One of several suggestions was to opt into the school protection officer program.
A state law passed in 2014 allows school districts to appoint teachers or administrators as school protection officers, who after completing a state-approved training program, are allowed to carry firearms or personal defense sprays while at school. The training programs can vary slightly in length — usually around 110-120 hours — but must be state-accredited, providing training in areas like use of force, building search, restraint techniques, first aid and firearms training.
Officers will also need to complete an 18-hour refresher course each year thereafter.
A designated school protection officer must already have a concealed carry permit in order to be considered for the position.
The position is volunteer and although the district could allocate some extra duty pay for the position, state funds are not allowed to be used for that purpose — only local funds, if the school board opts to do so.
There is no limit on the number of officers that may be appointed.
The statute also allows school boards to make the appointments in executive session and keeps identifying information out of the public record in order to keep the officers from potentially being targeted.
Once appointed, the names are shared only with the state Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement agencies.
The Department of Public Safety has said that as of last month, about two dozen school districts across the state utilize school protection officers with a total of a little more than 50 officers among them.
A school board can revoke the designation at any time.
Most school board members indicated they had not made up their minds on the proposal, and had not had much time to think it over. But they also agreed that they would like feedback from community members on how they would like to proceed.
Without a full-time school resource officer, rural districts like West Nodaway would need to wait for law enforcement response in the event of an active shooter — minutes that could be life or death for students and staff.
Other measures that Barnes suggested, like a new camera system and intercom system, would only help so much while a shooter is on the move.
“When you train, you know, they train you, ‘go to your office, lock the door, follow them on the camera and make announcements,’” Barnes said at the June 8 meeting. “The reality, most of that is about five minutes. It’s over. They went in there and shot everybody and shot themselves or they shot everybody and locked themselves in the classroom. And, while we need a new camera system — it’d help us out a lot with discipline, too — all that camera system is gonna do is let the police watch it afterward and figure out who they shot.”
Prior to infrastructure improvements that were just completed, a new camera and intercom system wouldn’t even have been a consideration.
At a board meeting in March, Barnes detailed that the camera and intercom systems on each half of the building weren’t linked to each other. Consequently, with one administrator stationed at each end of the building, each would only be able to see half of the building on their monitors and could only use the intercom with that half of the building, too.
Before upgrading the systems themselves, the infrastructure around it needed to be upgraded — a step that has since been completed.
Other areas of emphasis, Barnes said, should be windows, fencing and doors.
A simple fix, he suggested, would be to build a fence around the playground, which currently doesn’t have one.
The doors, though, would be a more comprehensive and expensive fix. Barnes said the doors inside the building are hollow core, and also open out into the hallway and so are unable to be barred from the inside.
“You know, it’s never gonna happen until it happens,” Barnes said. “So we need to have a conversation, we need to make ourselves a priority list of what we’re gonna do, and we need to set about doing it.”
The school safety plan, Barnes said, hasn’t been updated since 2014, and should be a high priority to revise.
Board member Dennis Chitwood said he would like to see a committee tackle the priority list, similar to the committee made up of representatives from the community and the school district that created a facilities priority list ahead of the tax levy vote in April.
“All this costs money,” Chitwood said. “We know that. But you can’t put a price on anybody in this building.”