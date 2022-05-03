BURLINGTON JCT., Mo.— Riley Paige Linville, a graduating senior at West Nodaway R-I High School, was awarded a $2,000 MFA Foundation scholarship, a news release stated.
Linville is the child of Diana and Scott Linville. She plans to attend North Central Missouri College.
According to a press release, the scholarship was sponsored by MFA Agri Services of Maryville.
This scholarship is one of approximately 240 presented this year by the MFA Foundation. These scholarships are intended to help students pursue studies and develop careers that enhance the future of rural America.
Scholarships are offered annually in areas where a participating MFA Agri Services Center, MFA Oil Company propane plant, MFA Oil Company bulk plant or other MFA agency is located, a press release noted.
Winners are selected by local committees.
The MFA Foundation is a nonprofit, philanthropic organization with the primary purpose of providing educational opportunities to high school seniors in MFA’s trade territory. According to a news release, the foundation has provided financial assistance to more than 15,000 students since 1965.