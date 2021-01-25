BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education voted last week to rescind a mask mandate that had applied to all students from preschool through 12th grade and all employees.
Board members had discussed ending the mandate at last month’s meeting, when administrators noted that most positive cases of COVID-19 had come from exposure outside of school and school events.
According to meeting minutes, lifting the mandate passed 4-1, with Sarah Thompson casting the lone dissenting vote. Board members James Graham and Scott Conn were not present at the time of the vote.
Masks will no longer be required at any school activities. The board initially approved the mandate in November after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced a new rule for K-12 schools that did not require close contacts of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 to quarantine if the exposure happened at school while all parties were wearing masks.