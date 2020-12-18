BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — After a public hearing last week, the West Nodaway R-I Board of Education voted 6-1 to pursue a full sports co-op with the Nodaway-Holt R-VII school district.
Previously, West Nodaway had partnered in a co-op of junior high and high school football, football cheerleading and cross country with North Nodaway R-VI.
In surveys sent out to parents and to West Nodaway students who participate in sports, more than 70 percent of parents and 71 percent of the sport-playing students said the district should pursue a full co-op agreement with another district. With two choices on the table — Nodaway-Holt and the current partner in North Nodaway — 51 percent of parents surveyed favored North Nodaway, while 67 percent of the students surveyed said the district should pursue an agreement with Nodaway-Holt.
“Whichever direction we go, if we can hop into it 100 percent, and we can make it what it’s supposed to be … the kids are going to be OK,” said board member Sarah Thompson.
After a lengthy discussion following the hearing, the board ultimately opted to go with Nodaway-Holt, passing a measure to pursue a full co-op for a five-year period. Superintendent Mitch Barnes said that he recommended four or five years to ensure that the program had enough time to take hold.
According to the Nodaway-Holt school board agenda for Wednesday, the board was expected to approve the full co-op, but the meeting was to take place after The Forum’s print deadline. Next, district administrators will work to fill in the details of how the schools will cooperate moving forward.
Emma Barnett was the only board member who did not vote in favor of the co-op with Nodaway-Holt.
Tax levy
The board also approved ballot language to ask voters for the first increase in its base tax levy in recent memory.
If passed by voters in April, the base levy would rise by $1 to $4.5750 per $100,000 of assessed valuation. According to data presented to the board by financial consultants LJ Hart & Company, that would still leave the district with a lower base levy than most in northwest Missouri.
The proposition will be on the ballot in April.
Transgender policy
The board opted not to adopt new language recommended by the Missouri School Boards Association that would have addressed transgender students’ rights.
The recommended policy language would have allowed students who self-identify with a gender that is different from their biological sex to choose a first name and pronoun that “more closely matches their gender identity,” and to use a gender-neutral restroom or one that matches their self-identified gender.
“(This policy) has been on there several times in the past,” Barnes told the board. “People have not wanted to approve that.”
West Nodaway’s decision not to approve the policy is in line with every other district in Nodaway County, none of which have so far opted to adopt it.