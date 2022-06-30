BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — While they set a date for a public hearing on allowing designated teachers and administrators to carry weapons, officials at West Nodaway last week also voiced a preference to collaborate with other school districts to provide more school resource officers.
As one of multiple measures intended to guard against a mass shooting in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May, West Nodaway’s board began considering utilizing a state statute that allows teachers or administrators with a concealed carry permit to go through a state-approved training program in order to be designated a “school protection officer,” enabling them to carry a firearm while at school.
The statute requires a public hearing before a school board can enter into the program. Although school board members during a regular meeting earlier this month had largely not made up their minds about whether they were in favor of the idea, they did agree that a conversation with the public at a hearing would be a sensible step either way.
“That’s what our job is, is to make sure that we’re doing everything possible to protect our kids,” said board President Scott Conn during last week’s meeting.
The public hearing is set for July 21 at 6 p.m. in the school library.
Arming teachers and administrators, though, has given some constituents pause. Board member Eric Jones said he has heard from some such parents, and said that putting a law enforcement officer — like a school resource officer — in the school would probably be much more palatable to those who have concerns.
Currently, the six school districts outside of Maryville in Nodaway County share one school resource officer, a Nodaway County Sheriff’s deputy who rotates among them and is responsible for the D.A.R.E. program.
The chief concern from school officials that led to the protection officer consideration is response time, which Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong said could take anywhere from 10-20 minutes after the incident is called in.
“Unfortunate, and it’s really not acceptable during a murder-in-progress,” Strong told The Forum.
Having a teacher or administrator who is already on site and capable of neutralizing an active shooter could help significantly, the thinking goes.
In an interview with The Forum, Strong and Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Austin Hann voiced some concerns about giving a weapon to a teacher or administrator, though. The first was logistical, but life-or-death.
Although the school district would provide a list of designated school protection officers who are allowed to carry a firearm, in the heat of the moment, it could be difficult to determine which person with a gun is a threat.
When law enforcement officers arrive to an active shooter at a school, “you go inside, you go to the sound of gunshots and you engage that individual,” Strong said. “So that is a real-world concern of mine is, you (don’t) know who’s the bad guy and who’s the good citizen or the good teacher or the good administrator who has dealt with the situation or is trying to deal with the situation, and they get shot in the process. … If they choose to do that, we’re gonna have to come up with a solution on how do we identify who is authorized from your school to carry a gun. … We’re just gonna have to work that problem out.”
Another concern is the difference between a trained law enforcement officer and an educator who must switch gears quickly in a sudden, deadly scenario.
“… We go to work every day with a gun on our side and a gun in our car, and we’re required to train and certify throughout the year multiple times,” Hann said. “But the problem that may come up if you’re giving somebody a gun to go into this facility, what kind of training are you gonna mandate that person to have? What kind of certification and ongoing training are you gonna require to be able to show that they’re proficient to be able to do that position?”
Under state law, a designated school protection officer must pass an initial state-approved training course that includes around 120 hours of instruction in areas like use of force, building search, restraint techniques and first aid — about a third of which is firearms training. Then in each year thereafter, a school protection officer must complete a refresher course of around 20 hours.
Strong, a certified firearms instructor, said that may not be enough to keep someone as sharp as they should be.
“The handgun is probably the hardest firearm to learn,” he said. “And if you don’t train with it, it’s a perishable skill. … I can tell if I take several months off and come back — I’ve gotta play catch-up. …
“Now, add that to stress. Or somebody’s trying to kill you and that adrenaline kicks in. So, we need to go into this carefully. If that’s a solution they choose to go to, then I’ll respect that.”
School resource officers
West Nodaway Superintendent Mitch Barnes said he has also started putting out feelers about the feasibility of putting more school resource officers into county schools. One model could, for example, see schools that are close to each other share one officer and the associated costs. But the ideal solution, Barnes said, would be to put a resource officer in each school in the county.
That idea isn’t without precedent. In DeKalb County, voters passed a half-cent sales tax in 2018 that paid for five resource officers to be shared among four school districts in the outlying county. The tax also funds some other initiatives in other offices, like the victims’ advocate, the prosecutor and the county coroner’s office.
Barnes cited DeKalb after discussing the idea with North Nodaway Superintendent Chris Turpin, who previously worked at Union Star R-II, one of the beneficiaries of the DeKalb County tax.
Strong said that his own ideal solution would be less of a school resource officer and more of a dedicated security officer, who, unlike a typical resource officer, would not be responsible for any other duties at the school other than security.
“We need somebody whose sole responsibility in that school is to protect those students and the faculty. Period,” he said. “That is their job: they are to monitor the outside, they are to monitor the entrances, and when somebody rings the bell to get inside, they should be there to watch that individual come into the building. You can’t pull them away to do other things.”
Strong also recommended that whatever solution school districts pursue, candidates should go through a mental health screening — a practice Strong employs at the sheriff’s office. State law does not require teachers and administrators who are seeking a school protection officer designation to undergo any kind of psychiatric evaluation. The only requirement is that they have an existing concealed carry permit, which also does not require any mental health screening.
“Why wouldn’t you?” he said. “If you’re gonna put somebody armed with your kids, I think that probably needs to be addressed. Don’t you? If you’re gonna get somebody to protect my kids, I’m gonna wanna know, what’s that person like?”
Assigning any kind of dedicated officer to each district in the county, though, comes with some obvious hurdles.
To start, getting all stakeholder districts together with law enforcement to develop a funding plan would require a well-coordinated, countywide effort. And after that would come probably the most glaring hurdle: actually securing funding, possibly by ballot initiative.
However, even if that were to pan out, Strong said, he’s not sure each district would get enough qualified candidates to fill every position.
“If they could come up with some funding, that would be fine,” Strong said. “The hurdle’s gonna be finding people. And I’ll have that conversation with them and I’ll support them and I’ll support their decisions. But they need to know going into this, driving up and down the strip here — just like any town — help wanted signs everywhere. This is a business that people do not want to get into anymore.”
Deciding which avenue is going to be most successful — and realistic — for each district will likely take a larger conversation among county schools and law enforcement officials. Hann said it’s one the sheriff’s office is eager to have.
“I think it’s important — one of the first steps is to sit down and have a conversation and just discuss, what are we looking at?” Hann said. “What are our options? What can we do better? And I think it’s important for them to know that we want to be a part of those conversations.”