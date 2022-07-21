BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — Community members from the West Nodaway R-I School District on Thursday shared their thoughts on a plan that could arm teachers or administrators as part of a school safety push.
Around two dozen attended a public hearing on the topic Thursday evening, and those who spoke ran the gamut from strongly in favor to extremely wary. But most of the speakers during the hearing appeared cautious and curious.
Some of the most common concerns shared by the speakers came down to properly vetting and training school protection officers.
Under state law, a designated school protection officer must pass an initial state-approved training course that includes around 120 hours of instruction in areas like use of force, building search, restraint techniques and first aid — about a third of which is firearms training. Then in each year thereafter, a school protection officer must complete a refresher course of around 20 hours.
Multiple community members wanted to know more about what that training entails and whether it was enough to truly prepare an educator for a crisis situation. Several others raised concerns that under the statute, a school protection officer would not be required to undergo any kind of psychiatric evaluation. Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong, who was in attendance at Thursday’s public hearing, suggested in an interview with The Forum last month that the district put applicants through such an evaluation.
Scott Conn, president of the West Nodaway R-I Board of Education, said during the hearing that district officials are considering doing so.
Another common concern was over what effect knowing a teacher or administrator is armed — and not knowing which one — might have on kids, especially young children and students with high anxiety or special needs.
Thursday’s hearing, however, was not a question-and-answer session. Instead, it was a listening session for board members who are seeking as much information and feedback as possible before making a decision one way or the other.
“This is very sensitive to me and I think everybody around this table,” Conn said. “And I think the discussion has to be had and it has to be had in a serious manner, not just ‘yes we’re gonna do this.’”
Conn said the board will take the feedback it’s gathered and likely discuss the proposal in more depth at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 10.