West Nodaway School Building
FORUM FILE PHOTO

BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education voted 5-2 on Wednesday to take part in the state’s school protection officer program that allows school districts to arm teachers and administrators.

The approval will allow teachers or administrators in the district interested in carrying a firearm for security purposes to apply to the board in a confidential process. Applicants must already have a concealed carry permit.

