BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education voted 5-2 on Wednesday to take part in the state’s school protection officer program that allows school districts to arm teachers and administrators.
The approval will allow teachers or administrators in the district interested in carrying a firearm for security purposes to apply to the board in a confidential process. Applicants must already have a concealed carry permit.
Board members said the district would pay for the cost — estimated to be around $1,800 — of the required training, which consists of about 120 hours of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification that provides training in areas like use of force, building search, restraint techniques, first aid and firearms training.
Wednesday’s vote did not include setting out details of the program, like specific guidance on use of the firearm, storage practices and more, which will be developed at a later date now that the program will move forward.
Superintendent Mitch Barnes did recommend that the district provide a locked safe in a closet for weapon storage and the purchase of a bulletproof vest for the school protection officer.
Board members also generally agreed that they do not plan to offer an extra stipend for the school protection officer’s duties, though that could change in the future.
Additionally, a vote to require psychiatric evaluations of candidates who apply for the position failed 5-2 despite the recommendation by Sheriff Randy Strong that the district do so. Only board members Eric Jones and Brooke Kinsella voted in favor of the amendment.
“They’ve been through background checks to be a teacher in school,” said board member Jesse Cowden. “I mean, I just feel that that has taken place for them to be a teacher, in my opinion. Now, whether they carry a firearm or not, I don’t see them as needing to sit through a psych eval.”
Barnes said that training sessions for candidates will likely be available in December. Course times vary, but are generally around three weeks, making sometime in second semester of the upcoming school year likely to be the earliest a school protection officer would actually be able to begin their duties.
Kellee Dawson and Kinsella were the two dissenting votes, while Dennis Chitwood, Scott Conn, Cowden, Nathan Honan and Jones voted in favor.