MARYVILLE, Mo. — Several people were injured in multiple crashes over the weekend in Nodaway County, starting late Friday afternoon.
Barnard man injured in Friday rollover
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jeffrey W. Trillo, 58, of Barnard, suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle crash on State Route A about two miles east of Graham.
Trillo was reportedly headed west on Route A in a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he traveled off the north side of the road. Trillo then overcorrected, returned to the roadway and then traveled off the south side of the road and overturned, with the Jeep coming to a rest on the driver’s side facing west.
Trillo, who was listed as not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville by ambulance with moderate injuries. The vehicle was totaled.
Three injured in collision near Maryville
Just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, three people were injured in a collision three miles west of Maryville on U.S. Highway 71 at the intersection with Hawk Road.
According to the MSHP report, Shoba M. Brown, 74, of Maryville, and three passengers in a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee were headed west on U.S. 71 approaching Hawk Road when a 2014 Ford F-150 driven by Makenzie M. Cobb, 27, of Maryville, started to turn east into the path of Brown’s vehicle from southbound Hawk Road. Cobb reportedly failed to yield to Brown after stopping at the stop sign, then collided head-on with the Jeep.
Three passengers in Brown’s vehicle were injured: Bridget A. Brown, 63, of Maryville suffered serious injuries and was life-flighted to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Karen E. Fulton, 77, of Maryville, also suffered serious injuries, and Richard M. Fulton, 81, of Maryville, suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Neither driver was injured.
Bridget Brown was listed as not wearing a safety device; all others were listed as wearing one.
Cobb’s truck sustained extensive damage and the Jeep was reportedly totaled.
Loose mattress hits motorcycle, driver seriously injured
A third crash resulted in serious injuries for an Iowa woman when a mattress hit her motorcycle and threw her off the bike.
According to the MSHP report, Cory M. Cronk, 31, of Maryville, was headed north on U.S. Highway 71 about a half-mile north of Maryville just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday with a mattress in the bed of a 2021 Chevrolet truck. The freak accident occurred when the mattress came unsecured and slid across the roadway, striking a 2004 Harley-Davidson Sportster driven by Kathryn L. Silvestre, 41, of Shenandoah, Iowa.
Silvestre was thrown from her vehicle and landed in the southbound lanes. She was transported by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. Her motorcycle was towed with moderate damage.
Skidmore man hurt in Saturday crash
A fourth crash occurred just after 3 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and State Route CC about a mile north of Maryville.
According to the MSHP report, Dale L. Wescott, 57, of Lone Jack, Missouri, was headed south on U.S. 71 in a 2019 Dodge Ram while a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Lloyd R. Nelson, 81, of Skidmore, was headed east on Route CC. Nelson reportedly failed to yield after stopping at the intersection’s stop sign and crossed into Wescott’s path. Wescott attempted to avoid colliding with Nelson, but struck Nelson’s vehicle in the left front.
Nelson was taken by ambulance to MMC-M with minor injuries. He was listed as wearing a seat belt.
Both vehicles were towed with moderate damage.