MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved a water and sewer rate increase for next year, in keeping with a plan city officials initiated last year to shore up the water/sewer fund.
Starting on Jan. 1, the city will raise water rates by 13 percent and sewer rates by 28 percent — the second year of a two-year phase-in for significantly higher rates. The rate increases were laid out last year after a third-party analysis of the water/sewer fund found that it was quickly going insolvent due to water and sewer rates that were significantly below the norm for a city of Maryville’s size. The City Council at the time opted to ease into higher rates through a more gradual two-year phase-in, followed by rate increases of about three percent each year thereafter for five years.
On the first billing cycle with the higher rate next year, billed out in February, the typical customer within Maryville city limits will see a bill around $67.20, or an increase of a little more than $12 per month, according to city projections.
“Obviously any water and sewer increase is difficult for citizens of the community, however the health of the system is critical as the city prepares to put the fund in better shape for the potential water treatment plant project that’s going to be moving over us over the next few years,” said City Manager Greg McDanel during Monday’s City Council meeting.
Retail Strategies The council voted to continue the city’s partnership with Retail Strategies with another three-year agreement in an effort to draw more retailers to the area.
The retail recruitment firm has worked closely with Nodaway County Economic Development to bring retailers to Maryville since the start of a three-year contract in 2019.
McDanel said that multiple projects remain viable and are in active negotiations.
“There are several exciting, confidential retail projects in the works that they were working on,” he said Monday. “Unfortunately, with economic development, national retailers, (they) do require confidentiality until they have selected their market, been approved and are ready to announce the areas. So we are working with them on several projects currently and hope to have good announcements soon.”
The new agreement is for the same terms as the previous agreement: three years at $40,000 per year.
Humane society The council on Monday also approved a new one-year contract with the New Nodaway Humane Society for animal control services.
The existing agreement, for $61,200, expires on Sept. 30. The new contract is for $73,200. Earlier this year, in a report submitted to the city, the animal shelter estimated the cost of providing the service at about $73,260.
The city also provides about $10,000 in in-kind services like mowing, snow removal and vehicle repairs.
Other City Council notes
Council members approved the purchase of two fairway mowers from Van-Wall Equipment for up to $146,464. The mowers will replace two mowers in use at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park that are more than 15 years old and have reached the end of their useful lives.
The council accepted a stormwater management plan for a new bulk fertilizer storage facility submitted by Consumers Oil Company. The company plans to replace its existing facility, which is about 5,000 square feet, with a 10,844-square-foot building at 301 S. Depot St.
Council members accepted a stormwater management plan for a new 67,200-square-foot warehouse submitted by Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing to be constructed south of the plant at 1 Horsepower Dr.
The council approved street closures for the annual Northwest Missouri State University Homecoming Parade on Oct. 22. The parade will begin near the football stadium along College Avenue and West Fourth Street, head east to North Main Street and turn north on Main Street to West Fifth Street, coming back to the university. Barricades were requested beginning at 6:30 a.m. with the parade to start at 9.