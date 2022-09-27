Maryville council 9-26-22
The Maryville City Council and city officials met on Monday evening at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved a water and sewer rate increase for next year, in keeping with a plan city officials initiated last year to shore up the water/sewer fund.

Starting on Jan. 1, the city will raise water rates by 13 percent and sewer rates by 28 percent — the second year of a two-year phase-in for significantly higher rates. The rate increases were laid out last year after a third-party analysis of the water/sewer fund found that it was quickly going insolvent due to water and sewer rates that were significantly below the norm for a city of Maryville’s size. The City Council at the time opted to ease into higher rates through a more gradual two-year phase-in, followed by rate increases of about three percent each year thereafter for five years.

