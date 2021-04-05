MARYVILLE, Mo. — As Earth Day approaches, Northwest Missouri Solid Waste Management District, Region A, partnered with several Nodaway County and regional school districts to host community recycling events.
Each school district had a different level of participation, according to an email from Robin Davidson, solid waste planner at the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.
But each event provided students with an interactive education on preparing materials for recycling and reducing contamination to waste streams.
Some schools pitted classes against each other in a competition to collect recyclables. Nodaway-Holt collected more than half a ton of recyclable material including 340 pounds of cans and 765 pounds of mixed items during its competition.
Northwest Missouri State University Recycling Center provided the truck/recycling trailers for this collection.
Grant City joined with Rolling Hills in Albany for a competition, collecting more than two tons of material. Other schools held community events where tons of recyclable materials were collected and saved from entering the waste system.
In Burlington Junction, students in second through fifth grades participated in the interactive waste assessment activity. Tarkio a community collection saved items from making their way to landfills through help from American Recycling & Sanitation who provided bins.
In Oregon, a community event was held with help from Marcus Casady, Holt County EMD/Economic Developer. More than 25 households brought recyclables to that collection and the second grade class from South Holt viewed the interactive presentation.
In Ravenwood, around 10 participants collected items. Events also were held in Stanberry and King City.
Most of the events have been held, but a few are still scheduled at the Jefferson C-123 school district, another in Barnard and one more in Pickering during the month of April.
On April 22 during Earth Day celebrations and in partnership with Northwest, the regional waste management district plans to announce the winners of the Eugene Field Recycled Material Creations.
And with hopes of getting out more information about the importance of recycling, the regional waste management district also posted a video online.
The Northwest Missouri Regional Solid Waste Management District, Region A, serves the same five-county region as the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, providing local communities and governments access to waste reduction technical services. It is one of 20 solid waste management districts operating with different funding levels, board structures, administrative organization, geographic size and demographics. District oversight is provided by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Solid Waste Management Program