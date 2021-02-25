MARYVILLE, Mo. — Although Walmart announced that the Maryville store was one of the nationwide locations where the company would begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations, the company has yet to publicly communicate with local residents about the service, and has refused to share even basic information about the effort.
Earlier this month, Walmart announced it would begin providing vaccinations through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program at locations in 22 states, including at the Maryville Walmart. Those vaccinations began in the second week of February.
Locally, however, the corporate retail giant has not provided any information about vaccinations publicly through social or traditional media, including when vaccination appointments may be available.
Briefly, the appointment scheduler through Walmart’s online portal was active shortly after the Feb. 2 announcement, but quickly began showing no openings. It is unclear whether vaccination appointments were filled and vaccines administered.
During a Nodaway County Health Department Board of Trustees meeting last week, board member Charlotte Knorr said she had heard that Walmart had begun administering vaccines, but no other information was available.
The Maryville Walmart pharmacy declined to provide any information about the vaccinations, and instead directed The Forum to the company’s media relations department.
In an email to The Forum last week, Rebecca Thomason, senior manager in Walmart corporate communications, declined to provide any information about whether vaccinations have been performed at the Maryville Walmart or when more vaccines may be available.
Those interested in receiving a vaccine from a Walmart location may make an appointment online at Walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.
According to Walmart’s online FAQ — unlike the mass vaccination events provided by the Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, the Nodaway County Health Department and Northwest Missouri State University — Walmart asks that those who make appointments to receive a vaccine through the company bring their health insurance card if they have one.
Although the vaccine is free, paid for by the federal government, the administration of the vaccine can still be charged to insurance, Medicaid and Medicare plans. And the company can also be reimbursed for uninsured patients through the federal Provider Relief Fund. The patient will not be billed for any service associated with receiving the vaccine.