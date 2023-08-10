IMG_1603.jpg
With the support of Walmart Store 801 associates, three women who have worked at the Maryville Walmart since it opened in 1985 cut a Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce ribbon during Friday’s grand reopening event at the store. With the ribbon in the front row are Denise Drummond, Debbie Spire and Cheryl Wiederholt. The three agreed the store looks very nice and bigger since the renovation. “We’re excited about it,” Wiederholt said.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Surrounding a large round table on which sat hundreds of blue and yellow cupcakes denoting the signature Walmart icon, Maryville leaders, community members and Walmart Store 801 associates gathered just inside the north entrance to celebrate the grand reopening of the newly renovated store on Friday, Aug. 4.

The store marked the occasion with a community celebration, ribbon-cutting ceremony and the unveiling of a community-inspired mural at the south entrance.

IMG_1562.jpg
Boy Scout Troop 190 presents the American and Missouri flags while the Maryville R-II band members perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Friday morning at the renovated Maryville Walmart. At right, Maryville R-II band members Mallory Coffelt, Adynn King, Isaiah Schieber and Bella White perform “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
IMG_1577.jpg
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County Executive Director Lynette Harbin accepts a check for $2,000 from Maryville Walmart Store Manager Abby Olson and associate Cathy Henggeler on Friday.
