With the support of Walmart Store 801 associates, three women who have worked at the Maryville Walmart since it opened in 1985 cut a Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce ribbon during Friday’s grand reopening event at the store. With the ribbon in the front row are Denise Drummond, Debbie Spire and Cheryl Wiederholt. The three agreed the store looks very nice and bigger since the renovation. “We’re excited about it,” Wiederholt said.
Boy Scout Troop 190 presents the American and Missouri flags while the Maryville R-II band members perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Friday morning at the renovated Maryville Walmart. At right, Maryville R-II band members Mallory Coffelt, Adynn King, Isaiah Schieber and Bella White perform “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Surrounding a large round table on which sat hundreds of blue and yellow cupcakes denoting the signature Walmart icon, Maryville leaders, community members and Walmart Store 801 associates gathered just inside the north entrance to celebrate the grand reopening of the newly renovated store on Friday, Aug. 4.
The store marked the occasion with a community celebration, ribbon-cutting ceremony and the unveiling of a community-inspired mural at the south entrance.
Maryville High School Marching Band members performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” and local Boy Scout Troop 190 presented the American and Missouri flags during the event opening. Walmart line associate Carter Abbott presented an invocation.
“We ask that going forward that you would allow this Walmart to be a place of just comfort, security and community,” he said.
Store Manager Abby Olson briefly spoke about the Supercenter’s recently transformed departments as well as the new interactive features now available to customers including:
Additional grocery aisles
Expanded online grocery pickup area with added parking spaces and improved lighting
Fully remodeled bathrooms including modern fixtures with the addition of a new mother’s room
Increased number of products in several departments, including home, pets, sporting goods, hardware, health and beauty aids, cosmetics and more • New flooring and lighting throughout the store
New pharmacy layout with the addition of a health room and privacy area to improve customer service and the comfort of patients
New vision center with larger selection of frames
A refreshed exterior
State-of-the-art electronics department with new interactive displays
“This was a multimillion-dollar investment to make our customer shopping experience the absolute best,” Olson said. “Not only have we invested in the building, products and services, but we’ve also invested in our people and technology to better serve you.
“We have so much to offer (those who) work for us and those that shop with us that I can’t wait to see what lies ahead as we work to earn your business and your trust each and every day.”
Walmart Market Manager Brad McBryde told the group that he has been in the area about a year now, and upon his arrival into the local store, he “could tell there was something special about this store.”
He said it wasn’t the tiled floors or the old-school look, but the associates who are some of the best he’s ever gotten a chance to work with.
“I really appreciate everybody’s hard work and dedication to what you guys do day-in and day-out,” McBryde said. “Abby, I do appreciate your leadership, as well as your management team’s leadership, during this remodel. For those of you who don’t know, remodels are very tough. … Keeping the store open for the customers during a remodel offers a lot of challenges.”
He said he appreciated the associates’ work throughout the remodel and that their numbers during the project were “unheard of.”
Showing support for the community this store serves, Olson also presented checks to five local nonprofit organizations. Walmart presented $2,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, $2,000 to the Northwest Foundation, $1,000 to the North Star Advocacy Center, $500 to the Nodaway County Historical Society and $500 to the South Nodaway Parents as Teachers organization.
Following the presentations, associates, community members and Chamber Ambassadors made their way to the stage for a Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.
On behalf of the membership, board of directors and ambassadors, executive director Becky Albrecht congratulated Walmart on “all the beautiful renovations that it’s done.”
“This is an exciting time in Maryville,” she said. “There’s a lot of great things going on, particularly on the south side with the renovations going on on South Main. You guys have a great new entrance to your facility and then it opens up into a beautiful building. The décor is great. We do appreciate your investment to our community as well.”
Cutting the ribbon were the three longest-serving associates at the store: Cheryl Wiederholt, Debbie Spire and Denise Drummond. The three have been working at the store since it opened in 1985 and discussed some of the major differences they saw in the new renovation. They said the lighting was significantly better and that the new upgrades like the touch points that draw customers in to discover what their local store has to offer, make for an exciting new experience.
They agreed the store looks very nice and even bigger since the renovation.
“We’re excited about it,” Wiederholt said.
Following the ribbon cutting, associate Brad Bastow led the large group of associates in the Walmart Cheer as the event ended.
Throughout the day, customers were treated to refreshments and vendor giveaways from Coca-Cola, Pepperidge Farms, Pepsi, Donate Life and more.