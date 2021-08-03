MARYVILLE, Mo. — Voters in the West Nodaway R-I school district once again voted down a tax levy increase Tuesday.
Unofficial results released Tuesday night by the Nodaway County Clerk’s office showed 53 percent voted against the tax levy increase that would have raised the levy $1 per $100 assessed valuation. The proposal previously failed in April, when 55 percent of voters came out against it.
Without the increase, the district’s levy remains one of the lowest in the county.
Also on the ballot was an extension of a special tax levy for Stanberry R-II school district voters, a small percentage of whom live in Nodaway County. Only one vote was cast in Nodaway County, which was in favor of the proposal. Results from Gentry County were not immediately available Tuesday night.
Complete unofficial results are below.
UNOFFICIAL AUG. 3 ELECTION RESULTS
Total Nodaway County voters: 328 (29.36%)
PROPOSITION 2 FOR WEST NODAWAY COUNTY R-I SCHOOL DISTRICT
Yes - 155 (47.40%)
No - 172 (52.60%)
PROPOSITION “ROOM TO LEARN - ROOM TO GROW” FOR STANBERRY R-II SCHOOL DISTRICT
Yes - 1 (100%)
No - 0 (0%)