Editor's note: Full unofficial election results are available here.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — It was a good night for investments in the future, with three major tax levy or bond questions receiving convincing approval from voters after all ballots were tallied Tuesday night.
In Maryville, a quarter-cent sales tax increase overwhelmingly received voters’ stamp of approval, netting more support than any one school board or City Council candidate on the ballot.
At North Nodaway, Proposition Progress for Kids passed despite requiring four-sevenths of the vote and in the face of opposition from a school board member.
And the third time was the charm for West Nodaway, with voters passing a tax levy proposal for a school district desperate for the financial support.
Maryville
After weeks of trying to drive home the poor state of much of the parks system he’s in charge of and the help needed to fix it, Maryville Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stubblefield said the stressful weeks culminated in “a worrisome day.” But in the end, voters sent a strong message, with nearly two-thirds approving of the measure to add a 1/4-cent sales tax in Maryville to help fund MPR initiatives.
“Greatly appreciate the citizens coming out and voting in support of the parks and what we’re doing,” a relieved Stubblefield said Tuesday evening. “I may get some sleep tonight, so that’ll be nice.”
The race for Maryville City Council was much closer, with voters reelecting incumbent Tye Parsons over challenger Bryan Williams with 52 percent of the vote. The next three years will be Parsons’ second full term on the council.
“Honored to be reelected by the citizens of Maryville, excited for the next three years and what we can do on City Council,” Parsons said Tuesday evening. “And just really thankful for Bryan Williams and his campaign, and just really appreciate that he ran a positive and clean campaign. I was really honored to run against him and wish him nothing but the best.”
On the Maryville R-II Board of Education, incumbent Josh McKim was reelected along with Mitch Coffelt, both of whom won by convincing margins over Isaiah Korthanke for the two open spots on the board.
“It’s a tremendous honor that so many people came out and voted and supported me in this position, thought that I was the right candidate for this position — or at least one of the right candidates for this position,” McKim told The Forum Tuesday evening. “I’m tremendously humbled, I’m appreciative, I’m excited. I look forward to trying to serve the school district and the students, and the faculty, staff and citizens to the best of my ability. Quite an honor.”
Coffelt, running for the first time for school board, expressed similar sentiments.
“I am stunned and humbled by all the support and encouragement,” he said in an email Tuesday. “I look forward to serving!”
North Nodaway
The school district found itself playing defense on the Progress for Kids initiative that would construct an elementary school addition, a bus barn and a high school addition after school board member Jerime Bix came out against the bond issue.
In Tuesday’s election, voters came down firmly on the side of the no-tax-increase bond, passing it by a wide margin and electing Bix’s two opponents in the school board race, Krista Barcus and Kane Oberhauser.
The bond passed with just under 66 percent of the vote. It needed a four-sevenths majority, or about 57 percent, to pass.
West Nodaway
Perhaps no issue on the ballot was more important to its potential beneficiary than the $1 tax levy increase proposal to the West Nodaway R-I School District.
After two unsuccessful attempts to pass the increase, school officials pulled out all the stops to try and impress upon voters just how few alternatives the district would have if the levy failed a third time.
On Tuesday, West Nodaway voters came out in force, with more votes cast than in either of the previous two attempts despite a lower overall turnout across the county — enough to pass the levy with 55 percent in support.
“I would like to thank everyone that took the time to vote today, and all of those who have volunteered their time in supporting and sharing the importance of this levy,” said Superintendent Mitch Barnes in an email to The Forum Tuesday night. “The passing of this levy allows us to provide our students with the best educational opportunities that we can offer, as well as to maintain qualified staff. The levy will aid in bridging the gap to cover expenses. We are committed to continued fiscal responsibility and appreciate the community support.”
In a packed school board race for three open seats, Brooke Kinsella, Nathan Honan and Scott Conn were the top three vote-getters.