MARYVILLE, Mo. — After 22 years with the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce New Resident Program, Director Sandi Von Behren is retiring.
One of the chamber’s longest running programs, the New Resident Program, formerly known as the Welcome Wagon, connects new members of the Nodaway County community to businesses and resources the area has to offer.
Von Behren and her family relocated to Maryville in 1989, but it wasn’t until 1998 that she joined the chamber program.
As the years passed, she expanded the program, welcomed countless families to the community and changed the relationship the chamber has with businesses and Nodaway County residents, according to a news release.
“We have been so fortunate to have Sandi as a member of our team for 22 years. She has been an asset to the chamber in both compassion and institutional knowledge for her tenure,” said Lily White, chamber executive director. “I have personally learned so much from speaking with her about our organization and community’s history.”
Community members may send memories or well wishes to the chamber office at 408 N. Market St., Maryville, MO 64468.