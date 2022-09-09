Missouri Hope (copy)
Buy Now

Mike Ceperley, left, emergency management coordinator at Northwest Missouri State University, meets with a group of peace officers following a Missouri Hope exercise in 2017 at Mozingo Lake that sought to illustrate the importance empathy and emotional de-escalation when dealing with survivors following a major crisis or natural disaster. Also pictured from left are Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Dale Reuter, Maryville Public Safety Officer Aaron Jones, Northwest Police Department Officer Adam McNairy and MPS Sgt. Mike Stolte.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University will host its annual Missouri Hope emergency response field training exercise from Oct. 7-9 and invites students, employees and community members to work in volunteer roles during the exercise, a press release from the university said.

Missouri Hope is a multidisciplinary mass casualty training experience at the Mozingo Outdoor Education Recreation Area (MOERA) and the Mozingo Youth Camp.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags