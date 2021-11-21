CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla.— The American Orthodontic Society elected Dr. Brian Vierthaler of Maryville, Missouri, as president of the organization during its annual meeting in Clearwater Beach, a press release stated.
Vierthaler offers general dentistry and orthodontic treatment at Compass Dental in Maryville.
According to a news release, the American Orthodontic Society is the largest and oldest professional educational organization for general practice and pediatric dentists who offer orthodontic treatment.
As president, Vierthaler and other board members will establish policies and oversee business affairs throughout the U.S. and 25 other countries.