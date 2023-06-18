VBS donation

Brynlee and Kreyton Hanna hold toys they and other members of the First Christian Church’s Vacation Bible School donated to the New Nodaway Humane Society for adopted pets to take home with them while shelter manager Wendy Combs shows off one of the lucky recipients.

 SUBMITTED BY FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The First Christian Church’s Vacation Bible School participants presented the New Nodaway Humane Society on June 5 with toys to be given to each dog and cat adopted from the facility as part of the school’s Projects with a Purpose craft that was completed on June 4.

The theme for the one-day VBS this year was Pets Unleashed, where everyone learned that “Jesus Cares ‘Fur’ Us.” According to a news release from the church, 25 children ranging in age from 3 to 10 attended, with approximately 25 volunteers who helped pull it all together.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags