MARYVILLE, Mo. — The First Christian Church’s Vacation Bible School participants presented the New Nodaway Humane Society on June 5 with toys to be given to each dog and cat adopted from the facility as part of the school’s Projects with a Purpose craft that was completed on June 4.
The theme for the one-day VBS this year was Pets Unleashed, where everyone learned that “Jesus Cares ‘Fur’ Us.” According to a news release from the church, 25 children ranging in age from 3 to 10 attended, with approximately 25 volunteers who helped pull it all together.