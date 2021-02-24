MARYVILLE, Mo – Utility work will close a section of State Highway 46, otherwise known as First Street, in Maryville today.
According to a news release, Missouri Department of Transportation crews working with the City of Maryville will close Highway 46 from Walnut Street to Dunn Street to maintain a waterline. The roadway is expected to be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change. MoDOT urges drivers to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones and to not move or drive around barricades.
For more information about MoDOT projects, visit modot.org and view the online Traveler Information Map.