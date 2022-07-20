MARYVILLE, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Education has renewed its funding award to continue Northwest Missouri State University’s Upward Bound program for another five years, according to a news release.
The funding, allocated through a competitive grant process, will provide $426,267 annually to the Northwest program for a total of more than $2.1 million through 2027. The grant will allow Upward Bound to serve 82 students when the next cycle begins Sept. 1.
Upward Bound was created to support students in overcoming class, social and cultural academic barriers so they can access and succeed in higher education. In coordination with Upward Bound Math and Science and Student Support Services, Upward Bound comprises Northwest TRIO, a federally recognized educational outreach program designed for students with disadvantaged backgrounds.
According to the news release, TRIO was founded in 1964 when President Lyndon Johnson signed the Economic Opportunity Act, which created Upward Bound as an experimental program.
“With the Biden administration appropriating more funds to the DOE for TRIO programs, we knew the 2022 grant competition for Upward Bound would be very competitive nationally. Several new programs in Missouri received funding, but it was quite notable that Northwest’s program — as the oldest in the state — received the most funding for a single program,” said Jay Johnson, Northwest TRIO interim director and Northwest’s associate provost for academic operations and development. “Our Upward Bound staff of Casey Wenstrand, Rachel Wistrom and Lisa Ruehter are excited to build upon our 36 years of successful programming while also welcoming the new grantees that will expand Upward Bound’s services to more Missouri high schools.”
Since launching in 1986, Northwest TRIO programs have promoted educational opportunities while assisting students in earning a higher education degree. Partnerships TRIO has within the Northwest campus community assist with addressing the unique needs of academically capable individuals who are first-generation students and come from families with limited income, the news release noted.
During this year’s annual six-week residential summer component hosted by Upward Bound Programs, Northwest welcomed 31 high school students from throughout the region to its campus. Students came from Maryville, King City, Northeast Nodaway, Rock Port, Stanberry, Tarkio and West Nodaway schools.
The summer programs help students bridge the gap between high school and college while providing an environment to experience college life and independent living. According to a press release, the programs assist students with enhancing academic, social, leadership and cultural competency skills to become forward thinkers in education. Students receive instruction in math, laboratory science, composition, literature and foreign languages, as well as assistance with reading, writing and study skills, among other subjects.
Upward Bound Math and Science, which is funded by a separate Department of Education grant, hosted an additional 36 students from 16 high schools in the four-state area of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. The UBMS summer program allows opportunities for students interested in STEM-related career fields to explore and learn in a highly intensive, science-focused summer environment.
For information about Northwest TRIO programs, visit nwmissouri.edu/trio.