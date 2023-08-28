NW UPD awards 2

Northwest Missouri State University President Lance Tatum and University Police Chief Clarence Green present Holly McMillen, with the Family Guidance Center, with the Monica C. McCullough University Police Department Service Award.

 LAUREN ADAMS/NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State University Police Department, during the institution’s fall All-Employee Meeting on Aug. 16, recognized two community members with its Monica C. McCollough University Police Department Service Award and Raymond L. Ottman University Police Department Community Service Award.

The department honored Holly McMillen, community behavioral health liaison at the Family Guidance Center in Maryville, with the McCollough Award for her assistance with responding to traumatic events at Northwest. University Police honored Megan Jennings, director of development at the St. Francis Foundation, with the Ottman Award in recognition of her work to improve mental health services.

NW UPD awards 1

Northwest Missouri State University President Lance Tatum and University Police Chief Clarence Green present Megan Jennings, St. Francis Foundation director of development, with the Raymond L. Ottman University Police Community Service Award.
