MARYVILLE, Mo. — In the surest sign yet that omicron has arrived in force, Nodaway County recorded what is by far the most new cases of COVID-19 the county has ever seen in one week: 278 new cases over the most recent seven-day period, capped by 71 new cases on Jan. 10 — the highest single-day total ever recorded.
The seven days between Jan. 4 were bookended by new single-day records, with 61 testing positive on Jan. 4 and 71 on Jan. 10. Previously, the most recorded in a single day had been 49 on Nov. 11, 2020, and again on Nov. 16, 2021.
According to the public Nodaway County COVID-19 dashboard maintained by Northwest Institutional Research at Northwest Missouri State University, it’s also the highest seven-day average of new cases — 40 per day — outpacing the 33 per day during the week ending Nov. 14, 2020.
As of Jan. 10, the most recent data available from the Nodaway County Health department, there were 202 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, continuing a trend of hovering around 100-250 active cases for several months.
Because of new, shorter isolation protocols, “active” cases are dispensed with more quickly than in the past. For example, most new cases recorded on Jan. 4 would no longer be considered active by Jan. 10. See below for more information on quarantine and isolation protocols.
In the most recent report, nine people were hospitalized, continuing a trend of high hospitalizations over the past several months.
An additional death was also added, bringing the total to 38 Nodaway County residents who have died since counting began in spring 2020. The number of deaths can be adjusted for various reasons, including reclassification or information obtained from another jurisdiction, and does not necessarily indicate a recent fatality.
The spike in cases comes as the omicron variant has cemented itself across the state, including in Nodaway County: For the first time, the Sewershed Surveillance Project detected the omicron variant from samples collected at the Maryville Wastewater Treatment Plant, not coincidentally coinciding with the largest spike in cases throughout the entirety of the pandemic.
The project, a joint effort by the University of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, uses samples collected from participating wastewater facilities across the state and analyzes them for viral load and variant mutations.
Likely due to the holidays, many testing sites did not have samples analyzed over the two weekly testing periods prior to the week of Jan. 3, when omicron was detected at every participating site in the state that sent in a sample.
Data from the project is available at arcg.is/1P9bPz0.
As the omicron variant spreads to unprecedented numbers of people globally and across the country, national and local health officials have continued to stress the importance of mitigation measures in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and stopping those who catch it from suffering its worst effects, especially by getting vaccinated, which studies have shown help to guard against the most severe effects of COVID-19.
Vaccinations
Individuals ages 5 and up are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends all adults ages 18 and older should receive a booster shot for COVID-19, regardless of which vaccine an individual first received.
Those who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series initially will become eligible six months after the final dose, and Johnson & Johnson recipients are eligible two months after receiving their shot.
As of Jan. 11, a total of 11,504 Nodaway County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or about 54.2 percent, according to the CDC’s online vaccination dashboard. About 48.9 percent of county residents — 10,379 — have been fully vaccinated. Of those who have been fully vaccinated, 3,974 have received a booster dose, or about 38.3 percent of fully vaccinated individuals in the county.
In Missouri, about 62.9 percent of residents have received at least one dose, and about 53.3 percent are fully vaccinated. Of the fully vaccinated, about 35.7 percent have received a booster.
Across the country, the CDC estimates 74.6 percent of Americans have received at least one dose, 62.7 percent have been fully vaccinated, and 36.7 percent of fully vaccinated individuals have received a booster.
Contact the Nodaway County Health Department at 660-562-2755 to make an appointment for vaccination or for more information.
Quarantine/Isolation protocols
On Jan. 4, the CDC released new guidance for quarantine and isolation, reducing the recommended times for both, citing data that indicated most transmission occurs early in the course of infection.
Up-to-date details on the guidelines are available at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html.
Quarantine
Quarantines separate and restrict the movement of people who were exposed to COVID-19 to see if they become sick and keep them apart from others. This happens to someone who is a close contact of an individual who has COVID-19.
Under the CDC’s new quarantine guidance for the general public:
Individuals who have not received a booster shot following full vaccination should quarantine for five full days after exposure, get tested and wear a mask at all times around others for at least 10 days.
Individuals who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot OR have confirmed COVID-19 within the past 90 days do not need to quarantine unless symptoms develop, should get tested and wear a mask at all times around others for at least 10 days.
Isolation
Isolation separates sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick. This happens to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has shown symptoms of COVID-19.
Individuals in isolation should stay home and isolate from others within the home for at least five days. If the individual is fever-free for 24 hours and symptoms are improving, the isolation can end. Someone who was severely ill with COVID-19 should isolate for at least 10 days.