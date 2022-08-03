Below are unofficial election results for the Aug. 2, 2022, primary election released by the Nodaway County Clerk's office. Up-to-date statewide election results are available at the Missouri Secretary of State's website.
Total Nodaway County ballots cast: 4,652 (35.98%)
U.S. SENATE
(Vote for one)
Republican
Patrick A Lewis - 71 (1.94%)
Eric Schmitt - 1,602 (43.81%)
Billy Long - 49 (1.34%)
Eric Greitens - 855 (23.38%)
Bernie Mowinski - 13 (0.36%)
C.W. Gardner - 20 (0.55%)
Deshon Porter - 12 (0.33%)
Vicky Hartzler - 683 (18.68%)
Dave Sims - 20 (0.55%)
Mark McCloskey - 62 (1.70%)
Eric McElroy - 34 (0.93%)
Dennis Lee Chilton - 11 (0.30%)
Robert Allen - 106 (2.90%)
Dave Schatz - 17 (0.46%)
Hartford Tunnell - 14 (0.38%)
Kevin C. Schepers - 1 (0.03%)
Rickey Joiner - 10 (0.27%)
Robert Olson - 23 (0.63%)
Russel Pealer Breyfogle Jr - 3 (0.08%)
Darrell Leon McClanahan III - 11 (0.30%)
Curtis D. Vaughn - 40 (1.09%)
Democrat
Lewis Rolen - 23 (2.89%)
Gena Ross - 32 (4.02%)
Carla Coffee Wright - 33 (4.15%)
Josh Shipp - 13 (1.63%)
Spencer Toder - 80 (10.05%)
Lucas Kunce - 246 (30.90%)
Jewel Kelly - 19 (2.39%)
Clarence (Clay) Taylor - 13 (1.63%)
Pat Kelly - 20 (2.51%)
Trudy Busch Valentine - 301 (37.81%)
Ronald (Ron) William Harris - 16 (2.01%)
Libertarian
Jonathan Dine - 7 (100%)
STATE AUDITOR
(Vote for one)
Republican
David Gregory - 1,034 (32.14%)
Scott Fitzpatrick - 2,183 (67.86%)
Democrat
Alan Green - 692 (100%)
Libertarian
John A. Hartwig Jr. - 7 (100%)
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 6
(Vote for one)
Republican
Brandon Kleinmeyer - 251 (6.82%)
Dakota Shultz - 125 (3.39%)
Sam Graves - 3,012 (81.78%)
John Dady - 65 (1.76%)
Christopher Ryan - 230 (6.24%)
Democrat
Henry Martin - 428 (56.32%)
Charles West - 208 (27.37%)
Michael Howard - 124 (16.32%)
Libertarian
Edward A (Andy) Maidment - 7 (10%)
STATE SENATE - DISTRICT 12
(Vote for one)
Republican
Delus Johnson - 237 (6.45%)
J. Eggleston - 957 (26.05%)
Rusty Black - 2,480 (67.50%)
Democrat
Michael J. Baumli - 759 (100%)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 1
(Vote for one)
Republican
Jasper Logan - 228 (6.03%)
Alan Bennett - 1,052 (27.85%)
Holly Kay Cronk - 646 (17.10%)
Michelle Horner - 87 (2.30%)
Jeff Farnan - 1,765 (46.72%)
Democrat
Jess Piper - 768 (100%)
NODAWAY COUNTY ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT JUDGE
(Vote for one)
Republican
Robert (Bob) L. Rice - 3,344 (100%)
NODAWAY COUNTY PRESIDING COMMISSIONER
(Vote for one)
Republican
Bill Walker - 3,427 (100%)
NODAWAY COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
(Vote for one)
Republican
Elaine Wilson - 3,507 (100%)
NODAWAY COUNTY CLERK
(Vote for one)
Republican
Melinda Patton - 3,452 (100%)
NODAWAY COUNTY RECORDER OF DEEDS
(Vote for one)
Republican
Lisa Nickerson - 2,292 (61.23%)
Renae Sturm - 1,451 (38.77%)
NODAWAY COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
(Vote for one)
Republican
Tina M. Deiter - 3,298 (100%)
WORTH COUNTY R-III SCHOOL DISTRICT
Proposition TIGERS
Yes - 5 (29.41%)
No - 12 (70.59%)