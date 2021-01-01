MARYVILLE, Mo. — Proving that even in a pandemic people are finding ways to support those in need, United Way of Nodaway County has announced it is just over halfway to its 2021 fundraising campaign goal.
According to Tiffany Whipple, United Way of Nodaway County secretary/treasurer, the organization has raised $39,769.67 toward its goal of $76,000.
“So we’ve raised 52 percent of our goal,” she said.
All funds raised will be utilized to support the organization’s 12 Nodaway County partner agencies: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, Nodaway County 4-H, Nodaway County Senior Center, Nodaway County School Nurses, Nodaway County Community Building, The Ministry Center, Community Services Inc., Education & Recreation for Individuals with Disabilities, Girl Scouts of NE KS and NW MO, Pony Express Council Boys Scouts of America, Health Emergency Lifeline Program and Lettuce Dream.
“With the ongoing pandemic, our partner agencies need the funds provided by United Way of Nodaway County more than ever,” Whipple told The Forum Tuesday. “Should we not meet our goal of $76,000, we do have some reserves that will help with any shortfall we may incur.”
She said partner agencies must complete an extensive application to receive funding from the organization.
“After the application has been verified and processed, the United Way of Nodaway County board of directors determine how much funding each partner agency will receive based on need and service provided to Nodaway County,” Whipple said.
The COVID-19 pandemic even played a role in how the organization could get the word out about the drive and even canceled most of the events. In years past, United Way have asked volunteers to help stuff envelopes, but this year, most of it was done at home, not in groups.
At left is a list of the Century Donors. Whipple said every little bit helps.
“All our partner agencies truly impact Nodaway County with the services they provide to our community,” she said.
For more information or to donate visit: nodawayunitedway.org or call 660-562-3910.