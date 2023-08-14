MARYVILLE, Mo. — With just over $11,000 left to reach United Way of Nodaway County’s 2023 goal of $55,000, it’s not too late to make the goal by the end of August. According to a news release, donations for 2023 will be taken until Dec. 31, 2023, but 2024 fundraising begins Sept. 1, 2023.
“After being in Nodaway County for almost 60 years, it’s not unusual to still hear people ask, ‘What does United Way do?’” said President Joyce Cronin in a statement.
For 2023, United Way of Nodaway County is giving money to these 11 partner agencies: 4-H of Nodaway County, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, Community Services Inc., Health Emergency Lifeline, The Ministry Center, Nodaway County Community Building, Nodaway County School Nurses, Nodaway County Senior Center, Lettuce Dream, Nodaway County Education & Recreation for Adults with Disabilities, and Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County.
“All these partnering agencies filled out an extensive application and presented to the board to request the funds,” Cronin said. “With this information, the board made the decision on how to fund these partner agencies.”
To go a little deeper, 4-H does not do any fundraising. The money designated for them by United Way helps families pay for dues, afterschool and in-school programs, county programs such as Shooting Sports Safety, camp and State 4-H Safety/Fashion review.
Nodaway County Education and Recreation for Adults with Disabilities also does not do any fundraising and relies solely on United Way, noted the release. This agency not only works with those born with disabilities, but also with those who become disabled through an unfortunate incident. The money requested provides supported activities for adults with disabilities in Nodaway County that are free of charge to those adults.
The funds asked for by the Health Emergency Lifeline Program goes for the fees for Lifeline for subscribers with a financial need.
Money designated to the Nodaway County Senior Center goes into the budget to help with the cost of meals. Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County funds go to their budget for help with the costs of building supplies. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County uses funds for additional mentoring opportunities. Lettuce Dream’s funds help with technology and training for workers. Community Services Inc. uses funds for designated programs, Nodaway County School Nurses for upkeep on medical equipment and the Community Building uses funds for upkeep on its facility for county use.
All funds raised toward the $55,000 goes to the above agencies.
The news release noted that the only agencies that applied to funds from United Way but did not receive designated funding was the Girls Scouts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri and the Boy Scouts because neither organization could commit to keeping the funds in Nodaway County.
Donations to make up the remaining $11,109.54 to reach the United Way’s goal can be made through nodawayunitedway.org, the group’s Facebook page or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 164, Maryville.
More information on how to participate or to join the United Way is available by contacting unitedwaynodawaycounty@gmail.com or by contacting a board member: President Joyce Cronin, Vice President Tracy Smith, Marleen Carmichael, Ashley Feldhacker, Amie Firavich, Quenton Kinderkencht, Kelly Stelter, Ian Stephenson and Suzanne Von Behren.