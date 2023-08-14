United Way logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — With just over $11,000 left to reach United Way of Nodaway County’s 2023 goal of $55,000, it’s not too late to make the goal by the end of August. According to a news release, donations for 2023 will be taken until Dec. 31, 2023, but 2024 fundraising begins Sept. 1, 2023.

“After being in Nodaway County for almost 60 years, it’s not unusual to still hear people ask, ‘What does United Way do?’” said President Joyce Cronin in a statement.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags