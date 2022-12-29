MARYVILLE, Mo. — United Way of Nodaway County has officially passed the halfway mark in its annual campaign to raise funds for local nonprofits.
In early October, United Way kicked off its campaign, setting a goal of $70,000, and as of Tuesday afternoon has raised $35,877.
“By donating to United Way of Nodaway County you will be helping to improve the lives of families in our community,” secretary/treasurer Tiffany Whipple said in an email. “The investment is joined by many others to support a network of programs from our partner agencies that produces beneficial outcomes for the area. We are only at half our goal for 2023, please consider donating to United Way and help our partner agencies better the individuals in our community by providing valuable resources to the community.”
The funds collected will be used to benefit 11 local partner agencies: The Ministry Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, Nodaway County Community Building, Nodaway County School Nurses, Nodaway County 4-H Council, Nodaway County Senior Center, Health Emergency Lifeline Program, Lettuce Dream, Education and Recreation for Adults with Disabilities, Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County and Community Services, Inc.
Whipple told The Forum in an email that the organization sent out flyers in the mail in September, but that anyone may still donate by mail at United Way of Nodaway County, P.O. Box 164, Maryville, MO 64468 or even online at nodawayunitedway.org.