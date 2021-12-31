MARYVILLE, Mo. — United Way of Nodaway County announced Tuesday afternoon that it is over halfway to its 2022 fundraising campaign goal.
“We have raised $40,000 to date,” said Tiffany Whipple, secretary/treasurer of United Way of Nodaway County. This year’s goal is $76,000.
According to the organization’s website, the fundraising drive supports nine Nodaway County partner agencies: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, Nodaway County 4-H, Nodaway County Senior Center, Nodaway County School Nurses, Nodaway County Community Building, The Ministry Center, Community Services Inc., Health Emergency Lifeline Program and Lettuce Dream.
With fewer partner agencies the United Way of Nodaway County was able to award more funding to each organization this year.
“We continue our mission to raise funding for our partner agencies. Our importance is greater than ever for our partner agencies to help them keep doing what they are doing — providing valuable resources and services to Nodaway County,” Whipple said.
For more information or to donate, call 660-562-3910; visit www.nodawayunitedway.org; or mail a donation to United Way of Nodaway County, P.O. Box 164, Maryville, MO 64468.