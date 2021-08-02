MARYVILLE, Mo.— United Electric Cooperative will air its annual meeting for members and employees virtually at 7 p.m. on August 5 via Facebook live.
A press release stated the cooperative’s board of directors voted to host the meeting virtually due to changing CDC COVID-19 guidelines.
United Electric has extended its director election and bylaw amendment voting until the end of the business day on August 24.
According to a news release, each member who casts a vote will receive a $10 energy credit and be entered in a drawing to potentially receive free electricity.
To request an absentee ballot, members can mail the prepaid postcard that came with the annual meeting notice.
A press release stated if a member has misplaced this postcard, another can be requested by calling 800-748-1488. Votes can also be placed at United Electric’s Maryville and Savannah locations.
For more information, visit www.ueci.coop.