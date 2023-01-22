Youth Tour winners

Youth Tour winners are shown from left: Ethan Holtman, Jefferson; Ryanna Hatfield, North Andrew; Aspen Sybert, North Andrew; Silas Walston, Bedford.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last month, United Electric Cooperative held its annual Youth Tour competition to award two northwest Missouri high school students and one Iowa student with a free trip this summer to Washington, D.C.

Jefferson C-123’s Ethan Holtman and North Andrew High School’s Ryanna Hatfield will join more than 100 other juniors from across Missouri as delegates for the Rural Electric Youth Tour. Silas Walston of Bedford High School will be one of the 35 delegates Iowa sends to Washington, D.C., each year.

