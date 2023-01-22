MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last month, United Electric Cooperative held its annual Youth Tour competition to award two northwest Missouri high school students and one Iowa student with a free trip this summer to Washington, D.C.
Jefferson C-123’s Ethan Holtman and North Andrew High School’s Ryanna Hatfield will join more than 100 other juniors from across Missouri as delegates for the Rural Electric Youth Tour. Silas Walston of Bedford High School will be one of the 35 delegates Iowa sends to Washington, D.C., each year.
“The Youth Tour is a wonderful opportunity for students to learn what a rural electric cooperative is all about and have an opportunity to win an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., and learn about our nation’s capital,” Pat Walter, who is in charge of the competition, said.
Rural Electric Youth Tour has been sending high school juniors from across the country on the trip for over 50 years. More than 40 states have rural electric cooperatives that sponsor delegates each year.
“It just seemed like a really good opportunity, like it will be a really fun trip and great experience,” Holtman said. “... I don’t know how it’s going to be, but I’m excited for the entire experience.”
Students have the opportunity to spend six days in Washington to visit historical landmarks such as the Lincoln Memorial, Mount Vernon and the Iwo Jima Memorial. They will also explore the Smithsonian museums, Arlington National Cemetery and Ford’s Theatre. While visiting, students will also have the chance to meet their local senators and representatives.
For this year’s competition at United Electric, each entrant submitted a 660-word essay about themselves and what they were passionate about. After essays were judged, six finalists from Missouri and three from Iowa were invited to in-person interviews.
“My passion is to help people, to help people find their worth,” Hatfield said. “In there (the essay), I talked about who I am. I talked about my job and everything I’ve done in leadership work through team sports. But then I also talked about why I do what I do, why do I work as a waitress and why do I work as a basketball official. It’s because I want to help people. … I want to serve them and help little kids develop their knowledge of the game as well since that was such a big part of my life.”
Holtman said he wrote about the importance of his family, work, his faith and his goals in life and how he could achieve those goals and help people in the best way he can.
Holtman and Hatfield will join Missouri’s and other states’ delegates in Washington from June 12-18.
Aspen Sybert from North Andrew High School placed third and earned a spot as a Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience Conference delegate where she’ll spend three days in Jefferson City learning about electric cooperatives and visit the Missouri State Capitol.
