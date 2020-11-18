MARYVILLE, Mo. — United Electric Cooperative has announced the third waiving of its service availability charge for all co-op members.
According to a company news release, these “discounts represent a total of $3.3 million dollars returned,” to its members in 2020 and a total of $6.7 million returned since March 2017.
The company notes that the discount will appear as a credit on the bill that members receive in December.
“With the past success of their subsidiary, United Services, the board of directors and management team at United have been able to prepare a contingency plan to help our members during the financial hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jim Bagley, CEO. “Electric cooperatives are known for helping those in need. We will continue to look for ways to help our members and be a support system in the local communities we serve during these trying times.”
For more information, visit ueci.coop. Members may contact the office at 800-748-1488.