MARYVILLE, Mo. — At the request of DEMCO Electric Cooperative in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, more than 150 line workers from 30 Missouri electric cooperatives are traveling to Louisiana to assist in restoring lost power and cleaning up debris caused by Hurricane Ida, including United Electric Cooperative.
United Electric has sent eight linemen to provide assistance to electric cooperatives in Louisiana, according to a news release. With more than 112,000 members, DEMCO is the largest electric cooperative in Louisiana. As of Aug. 30, more than 77,000 (68 percent) of its members were without electricity.
Missouri electric co-op hurricane aid dates back to Hurricane Ivan in 2004. Last year, they traveled to Louisiana twice for hurricanes Delta and Zeta. In return, Missouri co-ops have received assistance restoring power after ice storms in 2007 and 2009.