ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The University of Missouri-Kansas City broke ground on a new $14.5 million medical building for its School of Medicine campus in St. Joseph on Tuesday that will be used in partnership with Mosaic Life Care to train medical students in rural health care settings.
According to a news release from UMKC, the 22,000-square-foot building is set to open in 2025.
Missouri is facing a severe physician shortage, with nearly half of the rural counties in the state lacking adequate access to hospital health care, according to a 2020 study from the Missouri Office of Rural Health. UMKC said in a statement that research has shown that medical students who have experience in rural medicine during their residency programs are more likely to practice medicine in rural settings.
To help fill rural health care gaps, the UMKC School of Medicine partnered with Mosaic in 2021 to train physicians at UMKC’s St. Joseph location with students learning throughout Mosaic’s rural health care network, but the program quickly outgrew its space.
“We are excited to see our partnership with the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine grow and prosper on our St. Joseph campus,” said Mosaic CEO Mike Poore in a statement. “We have the opportunity to shape the future of rural health care and address the shortage of physicians in our region. The extended footprint of the UMKC School of Medicine bridges that gap, especially knowing that students training in rural programs are three times as likely to remain in practice in those areas.”
Of the $14.5 million cost of the new facility, $13 million came from federal funding while $1.5 million came from state funding.