UMKC building

A rendering of a new medical building at the University of Missouri-Kansas City's School of Medicine campus in St. Joseph.

 CLARK & ENERSEN/UMKC

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The University of Missouri-Kansas City broke ground on a new $14.5 million medical building for its School of Medicine campus in St. Joseph on Tuesday that will be used in partnership with Mosaic Life Care to train medical students in rural health care settings.

According to a news release from UMKC, the 22,000-square-foot building is set to open in 2025.

