On May 26, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution commending the Northwest Missouri State University men’s basketball team for its 2022 NCAA Division II national championship win.
The team won its fourth national title in the last five full seasons by beating Augusta University, 67-58, on March 26 to cap a 34-5 season. By doing so, the Bearcats also became the first Division II men’s basketball program to win three consecutive national titles.
According to a news release the bill was introduced by U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley.
“Congratulations to all of the players, coaches, staff, and fans on this incredible achievement,” Blunt said. “Thanks to hard work and determination, the Bearcats took home another national title and earned their spot in the record books by becoming the first Division II men’s basketball team to win three-consecutive championships. There’s no question the Bearcats are a sports powerhouse, and I look forward to seeing what this team can accomplish next year.”
The resolution recognizes the team’s three consecutive national titles; its average margin of victory of 14 points during this year’s championship; its scores in each championship game, double digit scores earned by Trevor Hudgins, Luke Waters and Mitch Mascari; the coaching staff’s efforts and more.
“I am thrilled to congratulate the Northwest Missouri State University men’s basketball team on their 2022 NCAA Division II victory,” Hawley said. “Missouri is so proud of the hard work and continued success of these players, coaches, and staff, year after year.”
To view the entire resolution, visit https://bit.ly/BearcatResolution.